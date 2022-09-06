Frederica Golf Club hosts elite college golf tourney
After several years of opening the fall portion of the golf season at Pebble Beach, Vanderbilt men’s golf head coach Scott Limbaugh reached out to Frederica Golf Club owner Jim Kaufman about coming to the island.
Not even hesitating, Kaufman agreed to host the No. 1 Commodores and some of the other top-tier golfing programs in the nation.
“The Vanderbilt coach (Scott Limbaugh) contacted me a year ago,” Kaufman said. “He asked if we would consider hosting it. It’s a loaded field, and we said ‘Yes.’”
Featuring eight schools playing 54 holes of golf in two days, the loaded field consists of No. 1 Vanderbilt, No. 6 Texas Tech, No. 9 Oklahoma, No. 15 Arkansas, and No. 19 Georgia. Mississippi State, Ohio State, and TCU rounded out the field with all schools ranking inside the top 100.
Kaufman not only sounded elated to have such a strong field of schools, but a top group of individual ranked golfers who played last week in the World Amateur Champions in Paris.
“On an individual basis the World Amateur Championships in Paris, happened last week,” Kaufman said. “Seven of the kids that are playing in this event played in the World Amateur, which is unheard of for a college event to have that many top world amateurs.”
Being an inaugural event and having roughly a year to prepare for such a historic event, Kaufman said this week is tailored to the game of amateur golf.
“(It’s our way to) continue support of amateur golf. We have a ton of PGA Tour players as members, and we give back to the players and the game of golf. That’s part of it.”
With tee times from 7:30 to 9:09 a.m. on both the 1st and 10th tee boxes, the Frederica Golf Club is allowing patrons to watch the inaugural golf event.