Frederica Academy (1-2) is doing something that many never want to do, as they head to Milledgeville to take on John Milledge (3-0), the three-time defending GIAA state champions at 7:30 p.m. tonight.

Inclement weather canceled the game after a wild week of preparing to face the GHSA Class 3A No. 4 Calvary Day at home. This was the start of a stretch of games that would put the Knights up against some of the best of their classifications.

