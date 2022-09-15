Frederica Academy (1-2) is doing something that many never want to do, as they head to Milledgeville to take on John Milledge (3-0), the three-time defending GIAA state champions at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
Inclement weather canceled the game after a wild week of preparing to face the GHSA Class 3A No. 4 Calvary Day at home. This was the start of a stretch of games that would put the Knights up against some of the best of their classifications.
Getting a week to rest and bring a head count of 25 onto the practice field to prepare for the toughest task of them all, Coach Derrick gets asked why he wants to schedule games that give his team a disadvantage before the opening kick.
“People often say ‘Coach, why do you schedule all these people and do that,’” Derrick said. “But, we have to see where we are at. Where do we match up with them? They are a great football team and J.T. Wall does a great job up there, and he doesn’t just have a great football team, he has a good program. Since 2012, he is 120-10, and I feel kind of good being 10 percent of his losses. Beating him one time. He has a great program and this is what we want to be, we want to be able to see what these top-tier programs are like and we are going to go up there and try the best game that we can.”
No. 1 John Milledge has been a dominant program on the gridiron. The program has won 39 straight games since their 2018 state championship defeat at the hands of Frederica, 48-0.
Since the state title loss almost four years ago, John Milledge has not only won three-straight state championships, but they have done so in dominating fashion, allowing just 188 total points since its loss to Frederica Academy.
Coach Derrick said everyone around Milledgeville knows of the school and with Wall leading the program to new heights, the dominance on the field is shown.
“The biggest thing right now is he has a veteran offensive line, and I think they are all seniors,” Derrick said of the 2022 Trojans. “He has a ton of seniors and five skill guys on offense that are just really good, they do a really good job of what they run. He puts everybody in a bind and his quarterbacks can run. He is going to attack you on offense with 11 guys and defensively they come off the football physically and they do a lot of things really, really good. Technique wise they do everything by the book... We are going to have to play a really, really good game and they are going to have to make some mistakes for us to have a shot.
“We are going up there and it is going to be tough. They have won 39 straight since we beat them in the state championship (2018). It isn’t one of those things where they are up and coming, they have been there. It lets you know how good they are. We got our work cut out for us, but we knew that when we put them on the schedule.”
John Milledge’s depth is as much of a weapon as its high-end talent. It is part of building a program, something Coach Derrick wants to get back to with Frederica.
“Defensively, they have a ton of speed,” Derrick said. “They get to the ball and they get there fast. Their D-Line is strong and quick and they do everything right. They are strong on special teams. There isn’t a weakness and that’s why they are state champions and a state championship program, not just a team but a program... We are working to try and get back to that level and the only way to see it is to go out and compete against it.”
Being faced with a tall task, Coach Derrick knows to be the best you have to beat the best, and at some point, schools will have to go through John Milledge to reach the top.