Frederica Academy’s boys and girls cross country teams each participated in the GISA Class 3A state meet on a cool Saturday morning in Albany.
The Frederica Academy girls finished second overall out of 12 teams after being edged by a single point by champions Augusta Prep.
“It was hard to lose by one point, but we ran the best race that we could run,” said Knights head coach Christy Bumgartner. “Everyone ran a personal best for the season and that’s all I can ask.”
Ellie Runyan finished ninth overall in the girls’ race with a time of 20:52 and earned a place on the All-State team. Josie Brock (21:07;13th), Katelyn Sitz (22:27; 21st), Charlotte Truett (22:29; 23rd), Josie Leavy (22:31; 26th), Merrill Been (22:43; 28th), and Kate Walbridge (27:41; 81st) also competed for Frederica Academy.
In the boys’ race, Andrew Kaminer (19:03; 23rd), Dylan McHugh (19:32; 32nd), David Garcia (20:20; 50th), Britton Sullivan (12:14; 60th) and Josh Manning (21:20; 61st) competed for the Knights and ran to an eighth-place finish out of 15 teams.
“I’m beyond proud of our boys and girls this season,” Bumgartner said.