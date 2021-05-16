There were more eighth-graders on the field for Frederica Academy than seniors as the girls put together a run that would end with the program in its first state championship game since it joined the GISA’s highest classification.
Frederica came up short of a title, falling to Augusta Prep 2-1 in overtime, but the Knights aren’t going away any time soon.
“I’m so proud of this group,” said head coach Gabe Gabriel. “Just the effort these girls put out is incredible. We’ve gone to double overtime in a playoff game, we went to overtime in this game, we had a come-from-behind in the semifinal. Just their effort and mentality, I can’t ask for much more.”
As has been the norm for the Knights this postseason, the title game was a defensive slugfest that remained scoreless over the first 40 minutes of game time.
It wasn’t until nearly 15 minutes had passed in the second half that a ball off a corner kick trickled past Frederica’s keeper for the first goal of the contest to stake Augusta Prep to a 1-0 advantage.
But it took just over five minutes for Frederica to even the score when senior Cate Seymour got a free kick on a penalty within the box and ripped it over the diving keeper to tie the game with 21:13 to play in regulation.
Just a day after the semifinal round, both teams appeared to be moving on fumes into overtime.
Still, Augusta Prep put in the decisive goal on its 14th shot of the contest to win the program’s sixth championship in the past eight seasons. In search of its first title since Olympian Morgan Brian graduated in 2011, Frederica was unable to score an equalizer.
Nevertheless, it was another big step for the Knights, who advanced to the semifinals in 2019 before the 2020 season was canceled amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
“I think we’re building a good program, a good culture, and we’ve got a lot of returning players and some girls coming up from the middle school,” Gabriel said. “Hopefully we can push on, and really push Augusta Prep. Credit to them, they’ve won it the past couple of years. They’ve got a great culture over there, so hopefully we can challenge (Augusta Prep head coach Tom Norton) and those girls, and come up on top next year.”
Frederica will have almost the entirety of its roster back in pursuit of the elusive state championship. Seymour was the lone senior in the group.
But the captain will leave big shoes to fill.
“She probably deserves the most credit because she’s the coach on the field,” Gabriel said. “She leads by example, she leads by her voice. She’s been great — one of the best players I’ve ever coached.
“It’s been a real privilege to coach her. I wish her all the best going forward, and I know we’re going to miss her.”