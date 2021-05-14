The Frederica Academy girls will play for a soccer state championship Saturday in Macon.

Frederica downed Holy Spirit Prep 2-1 on Friday at Mercer University to clinch a spot in the GISA Class 3A title match.

The Knights went up 1-0 on a breakaway goal in the first half, and they held onto the advantage until there were fewer than 10 minutes remaining in the contest.

Holy Spirit tied the match with its lone goal before Frederica answered minutes later with the decisive score.

The Frederica Academy girls soccer program has won seven state titles in its history, but it’s yet to add to its ledger since two-time Gatorade Girls Soccer Player of the Year, and two-time Olympic gold medalist, Morgan Brian led the team to four straight state championships from 2008-11.

Now, the Knights are just one victory away from writing their own legacy.

Frederica Academy will play the winner of the semifinal between the Atlanta Girls’ School and Augusta Prep Day for the championship. Game time is set for 5 p.m.

