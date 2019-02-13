The Frederica Academy girls basketball team advanced to the GISA state quarterfinals with a win Tuesday at John Milledge Academy.
The Lady Knights, the No. 4 seed out of Region 2-3A, beat Region 4 champion John Milledge 35-19. Jadyn Scott almost matched Milledge by herself with 18 points. Her twin sister Jada added 11 points, and Bella Swinson scored six points.
Frederica was up four points at the half, and expanded their lead by holding Milledge scoreless in the third quarter. Frederica girls coach Sarah Helder said her squad did a good job of controlling the pace of the game.
Up next, the Lady Knights will play Heritage School at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Stratford Academy in Macon.