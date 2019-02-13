The Frederica Academy girls basketball team advanced to the GISA state quarterfinals with a win Tuesday at John Milledge Academy.

The Lady Knights, the No. 4 seed out of Region 2-3A, beat Region 4 champion John Milledge 35-19. Jadyn Scott almost matched Milledge by herself with 18 points. Her twin sister Jada added 11 points, and Bella Swinson scored six points.

Frederica was up four points at the half, and expanded their lead by holding Milledge scoreless in the third quarter. Frederica girls coach Sarah Helder said her squad did a good job of controlling the pace of the game.

Up next, the Lady Knights will play Heritage School at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Stratford Academy in Macon.

More from this section

+5
Back from break Mariner men swim to victory; women finish third

Back from break Mariner men swim to victory; women finish third

A tough day on the course for some of the Coastal Georgia golfers caused the Mariners’ women’s golf team to slide out of first place on the second and final day of the college’s annual Winter Invitational, while the men used their big cushion to hold on to the top spot.

Area roundup 2/11

Area roundup 2/11

Strong wind made for a challenging regatta for nine high school sailing clubs from the South Atlantic Interscholastic Sailing Association on Saturday at the Brunswick Landing Marina.

Brunswick girls rally to earn No. 3 seed

Brunswick girls rally to earn No. 3 seed

Trailing by seven early in the third quarter of the Region 2-6A girls consolation game, Brunswick mounted a gritty to comeback and ultimately salvage the No. 3 seed in the state playoffs.

Glynn boys notch third seed with win

Glynn boys notch third seed with win

A furious push by Bradwell Institute late in the fourth quarter resulted in a trip to the line with a chance to tie in the waning seconds, but Glynn Academy escaped Friday’s boys consolation game with a 63-61 win and Region 2-6A’s third seed.