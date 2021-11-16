Frederica Academy’s football season is over. The school announced Tuesday the Knights’ GISA Class 3A quarterfinal playoff game against Tiftarea Academy has been canceled.
Frederica head of school Scott Hutchinson cited a positive COVID-19 result by an upper school student and the subsequent contact tracing, resulting in too few players being eligible to play in the team’s postseason opener.
“This is unbelievably sad for the players, coaches, support staff and cheerleaders who have worked so hard to be in a position to finish the season on a positive note; and that is especially true for the seniors on the team who are now having their season abruptly cut short,” Hutchinson said in an email.
The Knights finished the regular season 5-5, winning four out of its final five contests to earn a first-round bye in the playoffs last Friday.
But during that off week, Frederica had several sections of its lower school quarantined as the result of two positive COVID-19 tests. At that time, Hutchinson asserted contact tracing numbers would ultimately affect a school’s ability to remain open and fully functional.
“Mandated masks would not have helped in this last case; only students being vaccinated would have appreciably changed the equation significantly,” Hutchinson said. “Again, apologies and sympathies to all for this inconvenience and for the continued deleterious effect that COVID is having in our school community.
“Certainly, no one is to blame for this situation; the truth is we seldom can trace the origins of how someone contracts the virus and many folks prove asymptomatic to add to that mystery. My belief and my experiences both tell me that these kinds of interruptions are going to be part of our lives for a while or at least until the virus is no longer a threat."
Frederica is a season removed from a runner-up finish in Macon that saw the team defeat Tiftarea in the playoffs after dropping the regular-season matchup between the two schools.
The Panthers also won the first meeting between the programs this year, but the Knights will not get the opportunity to avenge the loss this time.
“It’s very sad for our players, coaches and our football community,” said Frederica athletic director Carl Nash. “It’s just a sad situation. It’s nobody’s fault. It just happens.”