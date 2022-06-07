Frederica Academy has always been known to be a school that gives back to the younger generations.
For the football program, they run a yearly summer camp on their practice field for campers of all ages that are either just starting to pick up the game or are looking to improve for their upcoming seasons on the gridiron.
“It’s exciting,” Frederica assitant coach Robb Hofstra said of the 35 plus campers coming out. “Because when the concussion scare came around a bunch of parents stopped having their kids play football. Now it seems that we have a lot of youth which is encouraging. The sport is not declining, it’s going to maintain.”
As the scorching weather of the late morning and early afternoon hit the island, many had hopes of spending their summer days inside relaxing or by some water. Instead, the group of Knight campers took on their second day of camp with help from head coach Brandon Derrick, Hofstra, and current Knights Blake Holloway, Sutton Ellis, Kwon Vaughn, Hamp Thompson, William Leavy and Jordan Triplett.
“It’s always nice to see those kids give back,” Hofstra said about the varsity help. “Somebody did that for them and now they are giving back to the youth and helping grow the sport that they love and work hard on.”
Leading the campers through warmups, Hofstra wanted the campers to really put in the effort, saying that the game of football is 90 percent mental.
After going through stretches, the campers broke off into five agility drill stations with a current Knight player directing them through the circuit. Going through the course of agility training that had short sprints, angle cutting, up and downs through small gaps, ladders, and a combination of high knees with speed.
Given water breaks, Hofstra brought the current Knight players together to set up three different offensive stations. Drills were set for campers to get looks at what it is like to be a quarterback, wide receiver and an offensive lineman. Ellis taught his station by following the techniques and footwork to be a quarterback. Holloway led his group with specific routes and timing to anticipate a thrown ball.
Leavy and Thompson had the trickiest drill of them all. With campers lining up in three-point stances, the two pointed out that they needed to watch the staff (replacing a ball) instead of the signal calling. Wanting to jump off the line after hearing “Go” the two Knights pointed out the importance of watching the ball. After a few tries with every group, the two moved them to the pushing sled to explode off the snap and push your defenders back.
After learning the offensive side of the ball, the Knight’s coaching staff and players set up drills for the three defensive positions (defensive lineman, linebacker and defensive back). Triplett led the linebacker drill and held a pad up that campers had to get through before reaching the backfield. With campers trying to be slick and work around the pad, Triplett wanted them to go through the “blocker” towards the backfield.
The defensive line drill focused on exploding after the snap and ripping through the blockers to reach the backfield. Thompson and Leavy held pads to portray an opposing lineman for the campers to fight through. Holloway, Ellis, and Vaughn worked on back pedaling and turning around to intercept passes. After warming up, the campers worked on man coverage and understanding hand placement when a wide receiver makes their move.
Before breaking off the kids to enjoy the 7-on-7 portion of the camp and put everything together, Hofstra wanted to focus on tackling properly. With the kids grabbing water, Hofstra told the Knights players that he wanted to keep the head out of the game.
“Most of it is about fundamentals, kids having fun and being safe,” Hofstra said of player safety. “Those are the three things.”
Campers worked on form tackling dummies and rolling donuts, with another station fighting off a block and meeting the rolling donut on the run. Wanting every camper to formally tackle at all times, some were sent to the sideline for a quick sprint before returning to the back of the line.
Enjoying the final 20 minutes of camp by competing in 7-on-7 games, the Knights all together know how important it is for the campers to have fun in the end.
Ready to add more competition to the camp, the Knights coaching staff are excited to bring out an agility obstacle course.
“My favorite one is the one we will do (today) which is the agility athletic course,” Hofstra said. “The kids will actually compete and they run real hard. You can see it in the beginning when we did those five stations where they work on their agility. We put that all into one long line and then they run in relays and they see who is the fastest team. That one I enjoy because the kids find out who the fastest competitors are. The agility obstacle course is my favorite.”