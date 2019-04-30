Frederica Academy got swept by John Milledge Academy in the opening round of the GISA baseball playoffs on Monday. The Knights fell 11-1 in Game 1 and 20-6 in Game 2.
In Game 1, John Milledge Academy run-ruled the Knights after five innings.
The Trojans scored two runs in the first inning, two in the second, five in the fourth and two in the fifth inning to demolish Frederica 11-1.
Frederica couldn’t find a way to score more than one run in the first inning. After that run, the bats went ice cold. However, it was the defense that couldn’t hold on giving up 11 runs on seven hits.
Starting pitcher Jonathan Landers lasted three innings. He gave up nine runs on five hits, walked seven batters and struck out three. Putting seven batters on base really put the Knights in a tough situation.
Ben Armstrong came in to relieve Landers and pitched the final one and one-third innings before the game ended in the fifth. Armstrong gave up two runs on two hits and walked one batter.
Jared Prestwood started and finished on the mound for the Trojans. He pitched all five innings and allowed one run on three hits, striking out seven batters and walking three.
The one run came from Tyler Devlin when he stole home in the opening inning. John Milledge handled business in Game 1, but the Knights had a little more fight in them for Game 2.
Frederica opened up Game 2 with a sacrifice fly out to score Deke Jernigan. Then the Knights had a two-run homer by Cameron Gardner, giving the Knights a 3-1 lead.
Right after Gardner’s homer, Cole Hinson bombed one over the left field wall, putting the Knights up 4-1.
John Milledge tied it up in the top of the third inning scoring three runs. Frederica reclaimed the lead with two more runs in the fourth.
Prestwood stayed on the mound for the Trojans and pitched another five innings. This game he gave up six runs on eight hits, striking out five batters and walking four.
Frederica had four pitchers on the mound for Game 2. Blake Counts got the start for the Knights and pitched four innings giving up five runs on eight hits, striking out two batters and walking three.
The Knights held a 6-5 lead heading into the seventh inning when it all went south. John Milledge scored 15 runs in the top of the seventh giving the Trojans a 20-6 lead. The Trojans demolished the Knights in the bottom of the seventh and won the game handily.
Frederica finishes the season with an 11-14 overall record as the Knights were put out in the first round of the playoffs.