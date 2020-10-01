After a summer of uncertainty and three weeks on the road, Frederica Academy will finally take the field in front of a home crowd at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Brantley County.
Of course, COVID-19 put football season in jeopardy for every team in the country, but the virus also altered the Knights’ schedule. The capacity limit at the school’s field made it difficult logistically to host Calvary Day, so Frederica wound up making the trip to Savannah instead.
But now that the spread has slowed in the Golden Isles, Frederica will welcome guests to watch a football game for the first time since Nov. 8 — though no tickets will be sold at the gate as each school sold its allotted amount of tickets prior to the contest.
A return home may be just the spark the Knights need coming off a pair of losses.
“That’s our big thing, to play at home,” said Frederica head coach Brandon Derrick. “We’ve been on the road for three weeks, and that was probably stupid by me, but we now get to play at home.
“I feel like we’ll get in here and get some work, and I feel like the kids will be excited to go out and play in front of a home crowd.”
A week ago, Frederica fell late against Tiftarea when the Panthers scored 15 points in the fourth quarter to erase a 10-6 halftime deficit, but the passing game showed some signs of life under quarterback Thomas Veal.
Over the first two games, Veal was just 5-of-9 passing for 30 yards before recording 156 yards and two scores on 14-of-20 passing versus Tiftarea.
The Knights will likely be looking for Veal to continue to make plays in the passing game as they try to overcome an injury to running back Kyle Perez, who rushed for 214 yards and four scores in the two games he played this season.
Jordan Triplett has filled in admirably for Perez, producing 257 rushing yards, 55 receiving yards, and three total touchdowns on the year.
The game could make for an interesting chess match between Derrick and Brantley County head coach Geoff Cannon, who was once the Frederica coach’s offensive coordinator, and runs what Derrick calls a “carbon copy” of the Knights’ offense. Alex Mathis also took a job as an assistant coach at Brantley this offseason after serving in a similar position at Frederica.
“We do a lot of the same things, so it’s going to be an interesting game to see who can trick the other one, in a sense, to make a play,” Derrick said. “We’ve got to figure out what we can and can’t do.”
Brantley County has struggled a bit out of the gate this season, starting the year 0-4, but there’s still talent on the roster.
Dual-threat quarterback Tywon Walker has passed for 317 yards and rushed for another 61, Kellon Middleton is a versatile athlete with 234 total yards of offense, and linebacker RJ Bryan has made 27 tackles, including five tackles for a loss.
As a GHSA Class 3A program, the Herons will also naturally have an advantage in terms of roster size over the GISA Knights.
“It’s going to be a test for us because they’re bigger,” Derrick said. “They’re going to come in here with 50-something kids, and we’ll have our 28 dressed out and ready to go.
“It’s going to be interesting to see how it shakes out. I feel like we’ve got a good chance to play well and continue to get better.”
For the fans attending the contest, masks are required while entering the ticket gates, and are encouraged once fans are in their designated area. The visiting team’s gate will be located on the south end of the field with the home team on the north side.
No concessions will be provided, and no fans are allowed on the field before, during or after the game, and fans are encouraged to bring their own chairs and social distance as much as possible.
The game will also be live-streamed at www.youtube.com/c/FredericaAcademyVideo, as well as the Frederica Academy Facebook page.