The Knights’ golf team came out on top after two days of matches in the Frederica-Stratford Cup this past weekend.
Frederica Academy edged Stratford Academy 11-10 to win the cup.
“This was a big win for us,” Knights head coach Tom Willis said in a statement.
Held at the Brunswick Country Club on Saturday and Seaside on Sunday, the event follows Ryder Cup match play format. Day 1 at BCC features a 2-man scramble and best-ball team matches — though best ball was rained out this year— before the teams switched courses for individual match play on Day 2 at Seaside.
Teeing off the event at BCC, Stratford took a narrow advantage through Day 1. Frederica’s Ryan McHugh and Cason Cavalier tied their Stratford counterparts 1/2 point to 1/2 point, as did Roy Boyd and Michael Tindle.
Ramie Shingler and James Cruikshank lost 1-0 in the front-side scramble to set the Knights back entering Day 2, and Frederica Academy wasn’t much better early at Seaside.
“We were down after the first day and we got off to a bad start on the second day,” Willis said. “We lost four of the six matches on the front of Seaside with only Cason and James winning. So we needed a big effort on the back side, and the guys came through.”
McHugh finished tied with his opponent with 1 1/2 points. Likewise with Shingler.
But it was big 3-0 wins from Cavalier and Cruikshank that lifted Frederica Academy against tight competition.
“Everyone except Michael won the back side of Seaside, and Ryan, Roy and Ramie all needed wins on the last hole to get a point and they were able to pull that out,” Willis said. “Ramie had a beautiful up and down from the bunker, which he hit to three inches to seal the victory there.
“We needed all of those points to win, and the guys were able to do it. It was a great matchup and a great effort to beat a very good Stratford team that beat us by 20 strokes at their place. Hopefully we can continue the good play as Region and State are right around the corner.”