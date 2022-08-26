Dominating the first half against Tiftarea, Frederica had to snatch the game from the edge of defeat to earn a 34-27 win in Chula.

Leaving 26-7 and heading into the locker room, with running back Jordan Triplett scoring three times and Sutton Ellis finding Hayes Carter in the end zone for the other touchdown, Frederica Academy head coach Brandon Derrick wasn’t happy with his team giving up a touchdown just before the half.

