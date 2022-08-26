Dominating the first half against Tiftarea, Frederica had to snatch the game from the edge of defeat to earn a 34-27 win in Chula.
Leaving 26-7 and heading into the locker room, with running back Jordan Triplett scoring three times and Sutton Ellis finding Hayes Carter in the end zone for the other touchdown, Frederica Academy head coach Brandon Derrick wasn’t happy with his team giving up a touchdown just before the half.
He believed his team had practiced well for the first half, replicating the first half of the game, and then being a debacle in the second half. The game under the bright lights replicated what happened on the practice field.
“We gave them the ball with six minutes to go,” Derrick said. “We are ahead 26-20, they drive it 65 yards, and we dropped three interceptions on the drive. They scored on fourth down and four with 46 seconds to go and we had our hands on that ball. Somehow he got it and figured out a way to get into the end zone.”
Trailing for the first time all game and having only 47 seconds to march down the field and score in some capacity, junior Eli Brickman called for a special play with offensive coordinator Bo Yeargan.
“We are down 27-26 and they kick off to us and we run a hook and ladder on the first play and Eli Brickman actually called it he and coach Yeargan,” Derrick said. “He flipped it to Jordan and he ran down to the 15.”
Getting the ball inside the red zone at the 15-yard line of the Panthers, the Knights’ offense did the one thing that shouldn’t happen, take a sack.
Forced to call a timeout, Coach Derrick brought his team together and called for a post wheel with 35 seconds left in the ball game.
“The safety and the corner both flew over the top to the wheel and we hit Kwon Vaughn in the back of the end zone with 22 seconds to go in the game,” Derrick said. “We went for two and got it because it would have been 32-27 and went for two to make sure they had to kick the extra point to get the tie if all else fails. You never know with 22 seconds left to go in the game. I didn’t know at that point.”
Giving the ball back to Tiftarea and forcing the Panthers to make more of their second-half magic, the Knights’ stopped four straight plays to escape Chula with a hard-fought win.
Coach Derrick said he was happy with the way his team battled on the field to figure out a way to win their first game of the season and build confidence moving forward.
“Yeah you live and you learn,” Derrick said. “We looked really good in the first half and then we didn’t play very good at all in the second half. We made a few adjustments to keep them in front of us. They big played us to death. They hit three deep balls of 40 yards plus in the secondary. Two on our freshmen. But hey, we gotta grow up and we have to figure out a way to make plays.
“We have a tough contest next week against Valwood. We snuck out of here with a win and anytime you can go on the road and win with a young bunch no matter how you do it, it’s a big deal. It was good for us and we needed a little something to get some confidence and hopefully, it will help us down the road.”