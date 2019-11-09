An early Frederica Academy lead dissipated under the meat-grinder style of offense employed by Bulloch Academy on Friday as the Knights fell at home 24-7.
The first two drives of the game took up almost 16 minutes of action. Bulloch got the ball to start the contest, and ground out a long, methodical drive until they had first-and-goal to go. The Knights’ defense rose to the occasion and kept Bulloch out of the end zone. The Gators didn’t get any points out of the drive after missing a short field goal attempt to cap a drive that ate up almost nine minutes of the first quarter.
Frederica responded with a lengthy drive of its own that produced the Knights’ only points of the game. Quarterback Tyler Devlin hooked up with Denver Anthony for a couple of key third-down conversions to keep the drive alive.
It was on third-and-goal that Devlin found Anthony for a 5-yard score to give the Knights a 7-0 lead with more than eight minutes to play in the first half.
Bulloch Academy’s second drive didn’t last nearly as long as its first. Rodney Hill broke away from the Knights defense on a 46-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 7-7. The score would remain that way for the rest of the first half as neither team could capitalize in the remaining time.
Frederica got the ball to start the second half, but didn’t do anything with it. That, and a Frederica penalty, would give Bulloch the ball back in Frederica territory.
The Knights’ defense would halt the Gators’ advance, this time forcing a fumble that was recovered by Anthony. But after a 3-and-out by Frederica, Bulloch would again drive deep into the Knights’ territory.
This time, Jake Wasdin would score on a short touchdown run to give the Gators what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown in the third quarter.
Bulloch would add a field goal in the fourth and another short touchdown run in the final minute for the final margin of victory.
The loss drops Frederica to 4-5 for the season. The Knights will be on the road next week for the first round of the GISA Class 3A state playoffs. Frederica is the defending Class 3A champions.