Frederica Academy flexed its collective muscle Tuesday at the GISA Region 2-3A tennis tournament.
Three of the finals matches produced knockdown battles decided in a tiebreaker — two of which went the Knights’ way, as did the romp at at No. 1 boys’ singles.
In the end, FA earned region championships in both boys and girls’ singles, as well as girls’ doubles. Twelve of the 14 Knights to compete qualified for next week’s state tournament, meeting head coach Brian Wyrick’s projection.
“I think each year as a coach, you kind of look at your goals, and I thought that I would be able to qualify this many kids, a team of 11th- and 12th-graders who have all been varsity players since they were in eighth or ninth grade, so I definitely feel I met expectations today,” Wyrick said.
While it was a dominant day for Frederica as a whole, No. 1 singles player Adam Elsharkawi was on another level.
Elsharkawi earned a bye in the first round as the top boys singles player in the field, sparing one more opponent from a run that saw him sweep his first match 6-0, 6-0, and win his semifinal 6-2, 6-1, to roll to the finals — where he promptly won 6-2, 6-0.
Frederica’s No. 1 girl Merrill Been also earn straight 6-1, 6-0 victories to advance to the finals following a first-round bye, but she ran into a fight in the form of teammate Kate Walbridge, who only allowed a single point in her first three matches.
The ensuing finals matchup lived up to its billing with duo going back and forth for more than two hours before Been came out on top of a grueling 6-2, 2-6 (10-8) match.
“To have my No. 1 and 2 girls in the final was a big deal,” Wyrick said. “That has not happened since I’ve been coach. It was just a great match, especially for them to split sets, it was exciting to watch.”
Both doubles finals followed suit, producing a couple of enthralling matches that went down to the wire.
Frederica’s duo of Rebecca Tiller and Rebekah Brooks skated to the finals following a first-round bye, securing a 6-0, 6-0 and 6-2, 6-0 victories in their first two matches. But Tiller and Brooks found themselves in a slugfest in the finals, where they eked out a 6-4, 5-7 (10-7) win to take home the trophy.
The tandem of Jaxson Grotz and Andrew Kaminer just missed out on doing the same in boys’ doubles. After winning matches by scores of 6-0, 6-1 and 6-4, 6-1 to advance to the finals, they were upended by a pair from Bulloch Academy.
Grotz and Kaminer trailed 6-3 in the third set tiebreaker at one juncture before battling back to tie the set at 8-8, though it would be their final point of the match.
Still, Frederica can walk away from the tournament satisfied with three of the four region titles and seven all-region players before setting its eyes on the individual state tournament in Macon on Tuesday.
“My goal is always, ‘Let’s make it through the first day and we’ll see what happens,’” Wyrick said.