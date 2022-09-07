There’s a strong chance the best collegiate golfer in the country teed off his fall at the Frederica Golf Club on Wednesday.
The inaugural Frederica Cup saw a handful of the top programs in the country descend to St. Simons Island for an exclusive eight-team event featuring several golfers recently named to the preseason watchlist for the Haskins Award honoring the player of the year in college men’s golf.
Texas Tech senior Ludvig Aberg, Arkansas senior Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, Oklahoma senior Patrick Welch and Vanderbilt sophomore Gordon Sargent and junior Cole Sherwood were each named players to watch in the running for the Haskins Award.
As it turns out, it would be a different Commodore pacing the field at the conclusion of 36 holes. Vandy senior William Moll sits atop the leaderboard at 15-under 129 entering the final round. As a team, Vanderbilt shot 46-under 674 to carry a two-stroke lead over second-place Oklahoma into Thursday.
“It’s been great,” Frederica director of golf Daren Johnson said of hosting the event. “The membership has been extremely supportive having the event out here, which has been really cool to see everyone out here just partaking in the entire event.”
There was plenty to watch for in a field that features five teams ranked within the top 25, especially from Vanderbilt, which had a solid first round before stepping on the gas to shoot a 35-under 325 in Round 2.
The surge sent the defending SEC champions up the standings past Oklahoma and Georgia, which finished the opening round tied atop the leaderboard at 21-under 339.
The Sooners shot 23-under 676 in Round 2 to salvage its spot in second, while the Bulldogs fell to third with a 16-under second round.
Texas Tech sits in fourth place at 34-under 686 through 36 holes, Mississppi State is fifth at 26-under 694, Arkansas finished sixth with a score of 704, Ohio State is seventh at 705, and TCU rounds out the scoring at 15-over 735.
In individual play, Moll’s lead is just one stroke over Calum Scott from Texas Tech, and two ahead of Georgia’s Connor Creasy. Haskins Award watchlist members Sargent and Welch are also in the hunt at 12 under and 11 under, respectively.
Sherwood and Aberg aren’t completely out of it either — both at 10-under.
Kicking the fall season off with a win in a loaded field would be a fine start to a Haskins Award caliber campaign. The trophy was even on site at Frederica.
“They brought out the Haskins Award, they had it out here yesterday all day for the players to see,” Johnson said. “Then we had it presented on the practice facility all day today. It’s cool to see it, to see the names that have been on the award.
“It’s pretty incredible to know a handful of these kids are going to be on the PGA Tour in a few years, and to see them firsthand right now.”