Getting the opportunity to host an annual cheer camp isn’t something Frederica Academy’s Ashley Zimmerman takes lightly.
“I feel lucky that I get to hang out with them at this age,” Zimmerman said of the future cheerleaders.
With 28 campers ranging from elementary to middle schoolers, Zimmerman had help from Knights cheerleaders Carley Blogg, McKenzie Brown and Megan Trowbridge.
“It’s great for me because it makes my job a lot easier,” Zimmerman said of help. “They have cheered for me for ages it seems. They know what I expect and the hard work that I expect out of them. It’s also a good opportunity for them to use their leadership skills that they have been working on during school and on the sideline for me. It’s nice to relinquish some control to them and let them have fun with the kids and see what they can pull out of them during the four days they are with us.”
After warming up with stretches on top of the mats over center court, the campers started off the first hour by learning to do T stunts in their small groups.
With help from Zimmerman and the Knights’ varsity cheerleaders, campers worked on their techniques, hand placements, and safety mechanisms to nail down the T stunt. Zimmerman could be heard saying ‘Please be careful’ as she walked around the mat.
“What I like to do, is I like to work through progressions,” Zimmerman said. “We never go advanced in certain skills, unless they are ready to progress and move on to that next level. What we do is if they are not familiar with those basics and not comfortable we kind of keep them at that beginner level until they feel safe and comfortable to move forward.
“The best that I can do is teach them proper technique and to instill confidence in their abilities as they are learning, and just make sure they are having fun while doing it. If there is ever a situation where we need to take something out because it’s not hitting or we think it’s going to be dangerous, we will take it out and put something in its place that is more doable for the girls to make sure they are game day ready for their performance.”
Breaking the campers off at the top of the hour to grab water, Zimmerman left her varsity cheer members in charge to go over the dance routine the campers learned days before.
Standing in front of a group of inspired future Knights cheerleaders, the three of them went over the routine several times before allowing the girls to do it on their own with no help.
Combining the dance routine and the T stunt together, Zimmerman and her varsity cheerleaders helped every group master the progression that they learned.
The older groups continued to go over the advanced routine they quickly learned while the younger groups were being helped master the timing of the T stunt.
“I really think it’s an opportunity for them to see what they are capable of,” Zimmerman said. “See if they kind of like the extroverted atmosphere that they would be thrown into. It’s really about teaching them coordination skills at this level and seeing if they even have an interest in doing this at the middle school and high school. A lot of the kids do have exposure to it because they do competitive cheerleading through CGA (Coastal GA Athletics) or they have siblings who have cheered for me in the past. So I think it’s an opportunity for them to learn something while still having fun.”
The final hour of day three consisted of going over what they learned throughout the day as well as going over game-day chants they learned on Day 1.
With the girls spread out across the three mats and following the lead of Trowbridge, the cheer voices that came from the campers showcased passion and energy to pump up a Knights team during a game.
“We try and keep some things traditional because it is kind of like a theater program for me,” Zimmerman said. “As the head coach here, I get to see the kind of kids we have at the elementary level and to be able to work with them in middle school as their teacher and get them introduced to cheerleading at that age, and having them possibly on my team that varsity level.”
Ending the final hour with progressions of all the routines they had learned through the first three days of camp, Zimmerman told her campers that the final day would be filmed for their parents’ delight.
“Normally on day four what we do, prior to all the construction that we have going on, is we would have a showcase here,” Zimmerman said. “Parents would come and walk into the gym and watch live what their girls did. We figured it would be a lot easier this year and safer if we just filmed it in the same way that we would if everybody was here. This way they can still get the experience of seeing what their girls learned and accomplished through the week.”