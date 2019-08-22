Folkston will serve as a proving ground for Frederica Academy and Charlton County alike when the two meet Friday in The Swamp. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
The programs are set to open the season against one another for the second consecutive year. Last season’s contest, a 28-21 victory for the Indians, was a precursor of strong seasons from both teams as Charlton went on to advance to the second round of the GHSA Class A-Public playoffs while Frederica rolled to a GISA Class 3A state title.
But, with major losses suffered on both sides, the rematch will provide both teams, and some of the individual players, an opportunity to make an early statement.
For the first time in 30 years, Rich McWhorter will not be leading the Indians out onto the field after taking a job at Jackson County. The former head coach was 288-79-2 in 29 seasons at Charlton County with four state championships and 15 region titles on his resume.
Moving on from McWhorter would have been difficult enough, but the transition to first-year coach Russ Murray includes the loss of 22 graduating seniors from last season’s team.
Although Charlton County still appears to be physically imposing, the continuity on Frederica’s coaching staff could give it a leg up.
“I think we’re a little bit more along scheme-wise, but physically, I don’t know if we’ll be able to go four quarters and pound and pound and pound and do what we want to do,” Knights head coach Brandon Derrick. “I hope we can. I want to stay in the hurry-up offense and do that stuff. I think we might have an advantage if we can do that, but our guys, from 1-32, they’ve got to be ready to play.”
Instead of the spread attack Charlton deployed under McWhorter, Murray’s Indians will line up in a shotgun wing-type system.
The offensive diversity should help the Knights down the road, but it’ll make for a tough test to stop for an undersized and undermanned Frederica Academy.
“I think they’re big, they’re fast; that’s two deadly components when it comes to football,” Derrick said. “They’ve got more numbers, they’ve probably got 60 or 70 kids compared to our 32 or 34 that we’ll have.”
For the Knights, similarly to last season, the key will be to rotate much of its roster throughout the game, especially in the opening weeks, in an effort to manufacture depth and keep their key players fresh for the stretch run.
Derrick was satisfied with his team’s conditioning and rotations in last week’s 24-7 win in a scrimmage against Bethesda Academy. Deke Jernigan was a defensive force in addition to his two rushing touchdowns while Denver Anthony ran for 40 yards and caught four passes for 83 yards and a score, but the most encouraging sight was Frederica’s effectiveness when those two didn’t touch the ball.
Despite a few freshman mistakes, quarterback Tyler Devlin passed for just under 200 yards, including a 75-yard gain on a throw to Kyle Perez, who, along with D’Kel Walker gave the team quality snaps out of the backfield.
If Perez and Walker can carry the momentum into the regular season, they could carve out a permanent role, even when the games become more meaningful.
“We’ve got guys playing both ways in Deke and Denver, and all those guys can’t get every touch,” Derrick said. “So Kyle and D’Kel have to give us quality carries. They’ve got to give us quality minutes on the offensive side of the ball, and when they go play defense, they’ve got to do the same thing.”