One week before the state’s football season is finally scheduled to kickoff next Friday, Frederica Academy has been forced to hit the pause button.
Frederica Academy head coach Brandon Derrick announced Wednesday that varsity football activities are canceled effective immediately following a positive COVID-19 test.
According to Derrick, a football player tested positive and an unanimous decision was made to cancel sanctioned activities until Sept. 7.
As a result, Frederica had to cancel the scrimmage against Brookwood set for Friday.
Coaches are working on a plan to maintain the health and conditioning of the players during the nearly two-week hiatus.
Frederica Academy is scheduled to travel to Hahira on Sept. 11 to open its season against Valwood.