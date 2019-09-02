Athletic events at Frederica Academy have been cancelled this week in preparation of Hurricane Dorian.
On Sunday evening, Frederica Academy announced the school, along with all Glynn County schools, would be closed through Thursday.
Monday, the approaching storm prompted cancellations of the Knights football game against Tiftarea on Friday, as well as the program’s first cross country meet — the Jekyll Island XC Invitational, which was scheduled for Saturday.
Brunswick High and Glynn Academy were also set to compete at the cross country meet.
There are no plans to make up either event.