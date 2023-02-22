The Frederica Academy boys basketball team squared off against a familiar foe on Wednesday when the GIAA Class AAA boys tournament tipped off on the Knights home floor.

Leading the series 2-1 with all the games ending in close contests, there was no indication that the first-round state matchup would be any different.

