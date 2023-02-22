The Frederica Academy boys basketball team squared off against a familiar foe on Wednesday when the GIAA Class AAA boys tournament tipped off on the Knights home floor.
Leading the series 2-1 with all the games ending in close contests, there was no indication that the first-round state matchup would be any different.
Pinewood got the ball rolling in the first quarter with a hot start from star player Walker Todd, scoring all 14 points for the Patriots as they held a 14-10 lead through one-quarter of play.
Frederica kept afloat in the quarter with baskets from Xavier Preston and the pesky Knights’ defense created fast break opportunities to stay close.
Then in the second quarter, Frederica’s head coach Ed Wilson went with a defensive set that was rarely used but executed highly when it mattered most.
“We did a triangle and two which is something that we did against them last time we played them,” Wilson said. “They have three really good players. They knew it was coming and it is just hard to play against junk defenses. It’s challenging. I’ve been coaching for a long time and I’ve never run a triangle and two, and that’s a lot of respect for Pinewood. You saw (Walker Todd) he was going crazy –and he comes back next year by the way– we had been working on the triangle and two and it is something that I’ve never done. It was pretty effective at times.”
Able to cool down Todd for the remainder of the game, holding him to three points in the second and none in the second half, Frederica’s offense started to see shots fall and led them to a 26-21 going into the break.
