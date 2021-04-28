The Frederica Academy boys capped off their region schedule in grand fashion Tuesday, downing previously undefeated St. Andrew’s 3-2.
The Knights got a pair of goals from Jacob O’Connor, and another from Eli Fritchman, top come out on top with a win that likely earned the program a home match in the first round of the GISA state playoffs Monday.
Frederica improves to 8-3 on the season, and 8-2 in region play ahead of its regular-season finale against Hilton Head Christian on Thursday in Bluffton, S.C.