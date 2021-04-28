The Frederica Academy boys capped off their region schedule in grand fashion Tuesday, downing previously undefeated St. Andrew’s 3-2.

The Knights got a pair of goals from Jacob O’Connor, and another from Eli Fritchman, top come out on top with a win that likely earned the program a home match in the first round of the GISA state playoffs Monday.

Frederica improves to 8-3 on the season, and 8-2 in region play ahead of its regular-season finale against Hilton Head Christian on Thursday in Bluffton, S.C.

WWII vet honored

Johnny Robinson has every reason to have powerful and sometimes painful memories of his service in the U.S. Army.

Golden Ray "about half what it was"

The engine section of the shipwreck Golden Ray hung suspended above the water Monday morning, its 6,300 tons held aloft like the spoils of victory in the arches of the towering VB 10,000 crane vessel.

Community coming together for GIYO performance

The community will have a chance this Saturday to enjoy the music and history of the city of Brunswick while supporting local student musicians at a final performance of the Music in the Squares series.

Pampering the women in your life

Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery is home to a beautiful medical spa that has the relaxing environment of a day spa, but professional-grade treatments that generate results for younger, brighter skin. With Mother’s Day right around the corner, you will want to put Golden Isles Center f…

Salvors complete grueling cut on shipwreck's engine section

The VB 10,000 crane vessel completed its last cycle of the cutting chain on the engine section of the shipwrecked Golden Ray at around 6 a.m. Saturday, marking the end of a nearly three-month effort to separate the dense chunk of steel in the St. Simons Sound, according to Unified Command.