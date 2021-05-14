The Frederica Academy boys tennis team advanced to the semifinal round of the GISA team state playoffs Thursday at the John Drew Tennis Center in Macon.
Led by head coach Brian Wyrick, the team of Adam Elsharkawi, Dylan McHugh, Whitmarh Tennant, Jacson Grotz, Andrew Kaminer, John Alden Beimier and David Weaver topped Holy Spirit Prep in the opening round before falling to a talented Brookwood squad in the Class 3A semifinals.
Tennant struck the first blow against Holy Spirit at the No. 3 singles spot, and No. 2 singles player Dylan McHugh earned the Knights’ second point of the round. The duo of Beimier and Weaver secured the third and final point to send Frederica through to the next round.
“It was good, advancing to the semifinals was a big accomplishment,” Wyrick said.
It was the first win at the team state tournament for the Frederica Academy boys in four years. Combined with a bevy of region titles, the girls’ doubles state runners up plaques, and girl’ team state championship, 2021 has been the most successful season for the school’s tennis program since joining Class 3A in 2013.