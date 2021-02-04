A sloppy first half doomed the Frederica Academy boys Wednesday on the road in a 53-45 loss to Bulloch Academy.
Turnovers and forced shots by the Knights allowed the Gators to run out to an 11-point halftime advantage, and it was too much to overcome against one of the top teams in Region 2-3A.
“To me, two of the best teams in the region played tonight,” said Frederica boys head coach Carl Nash. “We just happened to be on the road.”
Frederica Academy fought back in the second half, narrowing the deficit to as few as four points, but it was never able to completely dig itself out of the hole, especially while down to nine players due to various injuries.
Jacob O’Connor led the Knights with 16 points, and William Jobe recorded 10 points and seven blocks. Eli Fritchman also scored 10 points in the contest, Xavier Collier scored six, and Bryce Reilly added three points.
Frederica won’t have to wait long to get another shot at Bulloch Academy. The Gators travel to St. Simons on Monday to play the Knights on senior night. Tip off in the girls’ game is set for 5:30 p.m. with the boys to follow.