The Frederica Academy boys secured a spot in the GISA Region 2-3A Tournament championship game Thursday in Dublin with a 51-49 victory over Pinewood Christian in the semifinals.
The Knights got a balanced scoring effort in the win with Xavier Collier leading the team with 14 points while they also got 13 points from Jordan Triplett, 11 from Denver Anthony, and six from Eli Fritchman.
Turnovers were still an issue for Frederica, leading to some easy baskets for Pinewood, but head coach Carl Nash felt his team played hard despite not playing their best basketball.
Next up for Frederica Academy is a meeting versus the winner of the Trinity Christian-Bulloch Academy semifinal game with the region title on the line. Tip off is set for today at 8:30 p.m. from Dublin.
BKW: Coastal runs win streak to five in triumph over Florida Memorial
The Coastal Georgia women extended their winning streak to a five games Thursday, going on the road to hand Sun Conference rival Florida Memorial College a 63-53 loss in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Kaliyah Little continued her hot streak by scoring a game-high 17 points on 7-of-15 shooting from the field to go along with five rebounds and an assist. The freshman from Warner Robins has now led the Mariners in scoring each of the last three games, a spurt that began when she dropped a career-high 30 points in a win over Keiser.
Since the start of 2020, Little is averaging 16 points over her last 12 games after scoring just 5.5 points per per contest in the previous 11 games.
But Coastal’s win over Florida Memorial was hardly a solo act. Lynsey Washington notched 12 points, five rebounds, and two assists and Solrun Gisladottir chipped in 11 points, with three of her four baskets coming behind the arc.
As a team, the Mariners shot 42.3 percent from the field while holding the Lions to just 26.5 percent shooting, and they won the battle on the boards 44-36, though Florida Memorial was able to turn 17 offensive rebounds into 13 second-chance points.
Florida Memorial (12-13, 7-8) used a 6-0 run to go up 19-13 on Coastal Georgia (18-6, 12-3) late in the first quarter, but a pair of 3-pointers by Nicole Hoffman on back-to-back possessions tied the game just before the period expired, and the Mariners never trailed again the rest of the way.
With the win, the Coastal Georgia women have strengthened their grasp on the second seed in The Sun Conference behind the No. 1 team in the nation, Southeastern.