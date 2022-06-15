Summer camps are in full swing, and Frederica Academy’s new girls basketball head coach James Orbelies has his first taste of running a camp for future Knights.
Having already spent two days with a strong balance of boys and girls learning the game of basketball, Orbelies asked his nine campers about what they have learned from the previous two days and what they will expect on the third day of camp.
“Build on what we learn every day,” Orbelies said as his campers warmed up with full-court layup lines.
Needing to make 20 layups with each hand as a group before moving on to the next drill, the campers challenged one another to try and be the one to make the “buzzer-beater” and move on.
Loving the effort his campers brought from the first dribble of a basketball, Orbelies ran through the three-man weave with only a few pointers of keeping the passes crisp and continue moving forward.
“One of my favorite team drills is the three-man weave that they ran in the beginning,” Orbelies said. “That’s a building block drill where the first day, they were not very good and yesterday they got a little bit better. Today, they were doing it almost without any instructions or glitches.
“That’s kind of the example that every day they are getting a little bit better. And they are doing it with communication, effort, and having fun. The kids are having a lot of fun.”
Wanting to show his campers that communication is key in the game of basketball, Orbelies had everyone yell the person’s name to whom they were passing the ball.
“We are trying to focus on skill development and with a smaller group, I’m able to do that more with individuals,” Orbelies said. “It’s a little bit easier to focus on individual skills and what’s great about this small group is these guys are starting to pick it up because they are paying attention. We are just building every day.
“Monday we started off with beginner stuff, Tuesday intermediate, and (Wednesday) we did some advanced stuff and tried to build on it each day. You saw some of that today. It’s a great group of kids and that’s all I ask for is max energy and max effort. These guys like to bring it and we have a lot of fun.”
Moving on from a passing drill and bringing out a new shooting drill, Orbelies demonstrated to his campers a curl jump shot off a screen at the free-throw line.
Telling his campers the drill is one done by NBA greats the greats like Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson utilize to rub off screens and shoot, the campers who wanted to be like the Splash Brothers were hooked.
After spending time working on the shooting drill, the campers were sent to the baseline with basketballs as they followed Orbelies’ commands of what dribble to replicate.
Orbelies stood in front of some campers to mimic the likes of a defender, forcing his campers to work to dribble past him with a combination.
Grabbing water and seeing cones set up through the middle of the floor, the campers dribbled past the cones and took shots from the free-throw line. Campers worked on their skill moves at each cone and learned how to do a spin move, something that wasn’t taught prior.
Not only did the campers work on dribbling and shooting, but they worked on conditioning. Having 22 seconds to run down and back four times, Orbelies used this to have his campers help one another to achieve the goal and be encouraging to everyone.
Seeing everyone huffing and puffing, campers grabbed a quick water break before working on Orbelies’s favorite drill, defense.
Getting the campers down into a stance and shuffling back and forth by the movement of the basketball, Orbelies had campers rotate to who could be in charge and decide when they wanted to stop. Many pleaded for the suffering to stop, as others encouraged them to stay locked in until the end.
After ending the drill, Orbelies pointed to his chest and said he was proud to see effort and heart from all nine of his campers.
Regrouping everyone under the baseline, campers broke off into three teams of three for some cutthroat basketball.
One group had a player that was taller than everyone, he dominated the session with rebounds and baskets. As his teammates kept feeding him the ball and other campers complaining about how it was unfair, Orbelies told them to come up with game plans to stop him.
“That is one of the skills that I like to teach these kids that goes beyond basketball, is that other people are going to have a competitive advantage over you and in life,” Orbelies said. “And that’s OK. You have to be resilient and you have to learn how to strategize and you have to learn to have a great attitude when you do that.
“It’s not always going to go your way, and that’s one of the things that I preach here, is just having a great attitude and max effort. At the end of the day, that’s a winning attitude here.”
One group tried double-teaming him, while another tried to use their speed to pick off passes before it reached the big man.
Continuing to play games, the campers broke off to boys vs girls, with everyone taking shots from the elbow and the baseline. With the boys winning both games by reaching the 10-point mark first, Orbelies ended the first portion of the camp with dribbling suicides.
Continuing to have them practice on their craft with ball handling, Orbelies set out a timed goal of 40 seconds for everyone to finish inside the time. After a few tries, the campers were able to achieve the goal and break off for lunch.
The second half of the camp included more games for campers to work on their crafts in game-like situations. Orbelies knows and is aware of bringing a balance of work and fun to his camp.
“In the afternoons, we do a few more games than we do in the mornings,” Orbelies. “The mornings I have more set up that it’s more structured and skills and drills. We take what we learned in the drills and they can incorporate that into the game. Whether it’s a competitive 3-on-3 or 5-on-5 game, it’s in the afternoons.
“But it’s part of the building from the mornings where you do the skill work and then in the afternoons, you let them showcase their skills and what they learned throughout the day. We have got to do skill work though. It’s not all games.”