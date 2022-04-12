In the team’s first game back from spring break Frederica Academy (10-7, 5-5) hosted Trinity Christian (9-8, 4-3) to start their final region series of the season, falling 5-2 in the opener.
Frederica’s Hayes Carter took the mound and started the night off in an unordinary way.
Having the leadoff batter pop out to Jordan Triplett at second base, the next batter hit a single, stole second base, and proceeded to move to third on a ground ball. Facing the fourth batter of the inning, Carter threw a pitch in the dirt that was trapped Sutton Ellis behind the plate. With the runner midway between the bags, Ellis trapped the Crusader in a rundown, tagging him to end the top of the first.
In the bottom of the first, Frederica’s Ashton Frankel delivered a single to the outfield, with two outs before the inning ended on a Ellis ground out.
Carter returned to the mound in the second, striking out the first batter before facing trouble. Giving up a double and a walk, Carter struck out his second batter of the inning, before forcing a routine pop-out to left fielder Colt Howes. Howes misplayed the ball and couldn’t secure it into his glove, allowing the first run to score. Carter got out of a bases loaded jam to limit the damage to just one run.
Manager Tim Orlosky made a pitching change to start the top of the third, giving the ball to John Havens.
Havens struck out his first batter, before hitting opposing pitcher Dalton Price. With a courtesy runner on for Price, the runner stole second base and scored the second run for his team on a fielders choice.
Triplett started the bottom of the third with a leadoff walk, but his teammates failed to move him around the base paths, leaving the Knights still trailing 2-0.
Havens returned to the mound for the fourth inning and recorded two quick outs after allowing a leadoff walk. Forcing a pop-out to center fielder, TJ Sunderhaus, it looked to be a routine play for the Knights outfielder. With the ball popping out of his glove, Trinity waved its runner towards home. Sunderhaus threw a laser to the plate with Ellis preparing to place a tag on the runner. With the play being bang, bang, the umpire ruled the runner out, ending the inning.
Trinity’s manager argued the call with the umpire saying Ellis was blocking the plate and was pulled back by his assistant coach.
Trying to find momentum after another big defensive play by Ellis, Frankel recorded his second single of the game. However, Frederica couldn’t find ways to move runners around the base paths, recording three straight outs to end the inning.
“Their pitcher did a good job tonight. He kept us off balance and he did what he was supposed to do,” Orlosky said. “We put some good passes on the ball, we had a couple of balls that were caught that we drove pretty well. We had some balls on their half that found some holes or dropped. I thought we did a good job working out of jams. Some of our guys showed some grit and toughness out there. We are a young team and still learning. We are far from perfect.”
Harry Driggers took the mound for the fifth inning, and Trinity attacked the newest Knights pitcher. Trinity’s leadoff batter issued a walk, stole second, and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt. Price gave himself another insurance run when he connected on a pitch to the outfield for the first run of the inning to score. Trinity loaded the bases before scoring runs on a sac-fly and a single to the outfield.
Trailing 5-0 Orlosky talked to his team in the dugout, looking to light a spark under his team with two innings to play.
Driggers opened the bottom of the fifth on an infield error, before seeing the next two Knights batters strike out. With two outs, Grant Moore drew a walk to put runners on first and second for Sunderhaus. In what seemed like a routine pop fly to the outfield, Trinity’s outfield failed to control the ball, allowing Driggers and Moore to score for Frederica. Sunderhaus would be caught down in a rundown between second and third to end the inning.
Jackson Lewis took over for the Knights on the mound for the final two innings of play. Lewis struck out four, allowed three hits, and gave up zero runs.
“Jackson’s worked really hard,” Orlosky said. “He’s one our most improved players and every time he goes out on the bump, he gets a little better. He’s gonna be really good one day, he’s just got to keep doing stuff like that. Keeping guys off balance and pitching with confidence. He should be a guy for us for sure.”
After recording the final Crusaders out in the top of the seventh, Orlosky could be heard telling his team to find a way to get on.
The players answered their managers’ message with Sam Norris and Driggers hitting singles to put runners on first and second with no outs. Price locked in for the Crusaders by forcing a pop out on Triplett and recording back-to-back strikeouts to end the game.
“I would say my expectations are we are going to get better these next two days of practice,” Orlosky said. “We just had spring break and our guys have been gone up to Sunday. We will be sharper in those two games. I think our offense will definitely perform a little better once we start swinging more. We are just going to continue playing our game and get a little better each day. Hopefully we can make a run close to the end of the season here.”
Frederica closes out its three-game series with Trinity with a doubleheader in Dublin on Thursday.