Frederica Academy wins 4x100 at state track meet

Frederica Academy’s Patrick Brunson, Denver Anthony, Ja’Shawn Sheffield, and Jaylin Simpson closed out a banner year of athletic endeavors this past weekend at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany when the four combined to win the boys’ 4x100-meter relay at the GISA Class 3A State Track Meet.
The quartet of Knights won a football state championship in December, and they earned another state title Saturday when they ran a 44.00 to beat out Loganville by six-hundredths of a second.
“We’ve had a state championship for football, golf, and now those guys will end their careers at Frederica with a 4x100 and high jump state championship,” said Knights track and field coach Alex Mathis. “I don’t know if it gets any better than that.
“It’s pretty cool being a part of it seeing these guys be freshmen then become seniors and go out the way they went out. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
It was the third time Brunson and Sheffield have won the state crown in the 4x100 — the two combined with Chris Myrick and Hollis Veal to set the GISA state record with a time of 43.44 in 2016.
Despite entering the meet with two titles already under the belts of a couple of the members, there was no complacency from Frederica’s 4x100 team.
“Honestly, it’s easy for the 4x100 team because they were chasing their own record,” Mathis said of motivating the team.
Topping rival Bulloch Academy and threatening its own state record was the motivation Frederica Academy used to fuel its run to the state championship, but when Bulloch was disqualified in the preliminary round, it took a bit of the edge from the Knights.
Frederica still raced to its third straight title, but with no serious challengers, it fell short of its pursuit of the record.
The same issue plagued Simpson, who won the state championship in the high jump with a jump of 6-01. Simpson and Brookwood’s Kurtis Brown were the only competitors to break the 5-08 mark, and when Brown topped out at 6-00, Simpson just had to nip him for the gold.
In addition to the state titles, Anthony finished fifth in the boys’ 100-meter dash, Cole Hinson was eighth in the boys pole vault, and Gracie Veal placed ninth in the girls shot put.