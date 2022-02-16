The No. 4 Knights came away with a close 32-29 victory over the No. 13 Crusaders in the first round of the GISA Class 3A state playoffs Wednesday.
Frederica Academy was matched up with a team they all too familiar with in the Trinity Christian. The Knights won all three of the previous games between the two schools, with a 78-47 route in the semifinal of the GISA 2-3A region tournament last week.
That was in the past.
The Crusaders (11-18) had been known to be a team that will shoot from 3 all night long, making it a game that involves running up and down the court constantly.
Instead, they took the air out of the ball and passed the ball around the perimeter for as long as possible.
“(Trinity) had to do something different to be able to play with us,” said Frederica Academy head coach Carl Nash after the victory. “ I thought he did a great job with his game plan. I thought our guys were resilient ,and we hung in there. That is a heck of a win for us.”
It took the Knights a long two minutes to figure out what to do, and after coming out of the first of many timeouts called by Trinity the Knights pounced. Bryce Reilly got the team started with four straight points off of steals.
After making the adjustment with full-court pressure and having a man forced five counts on a Crusader ball handler, the Knights forced turnovers with ease. In total, the team forced 13 turnovers and racked up seven steals throughout the 32 minutes of play.
The game had a slow build up after a 6-6 first quarter and a 17-12 lead for Frederica going into the half.
Coming out the half, the Knights started to penetrate the paint, giving William Jobe and Vic Riden chances to square up to the basket and either drive or kick out to a shooter.
Jacob O’Connor made the most of his shot attempts in the game, sinking three 3-pointers and coming up with two key steals towards the end of the game.
Leading 28-20 going into the fourth quarter, the Knights had all the momentum to blow the game out of the water and cruise to a win.
Trinity never gave up, changing their style of play and attacking the basket more and more. The team was able to get four free points off of an inbounds play that left the Knights confused and head coach Carl Nash frustrated.
With the Knights playing a little slower than their normal offensive style, trying to kill as much clock as possible, the Crusaders fought back and brought a potential upset bid into the final seconds.
With the Knights leading 30-22, after a O’Connor steal and lay-in, the Crusaders went on a 7-0 run that was guided by Henry Williams and his five points to push him to 11 points for the night.
Nash called a timeout with 22 seconds left to design a play that would free up O’Connor and allowed the senior guard to have all day to drive in for the layup, putting the Knights up 32-29 with seconds left.
“Once they started fouling us, I figured we had it,” Nash said. “We ran our little sideline play where we were able to get Jacob on that run out. That was a big play, especially when they have to play up on us.”
Trinity would not go away until a last second heave by Williams clanked off the room and into the hands of Jordan Triplett.
As the buzzer sounded, the Knights not only celebrated by breathed a sigh of relief.
O’Connor finished as the game’s leading scorer with 13 points, as four of those came towards the final minutes of the game to seal the victory. William Jobe finished the night with nine points, eight rebounds, four blocks, two steals and an assist.
Frederica Academy will take on the No. 5 Creekside Christian Academy Cougars on Saturday.