Starting the season off with a stellar 5-1 record, the Knights faced their stiffest competition yet on the hardwood as they hosted the 2021 Class AAA state champions Valwood School.
With the two teams having similar records, Fredericahead coach Brittany Griffin knew her team would face their toughest test yet.
“Honestly, they won state last year, so they understand and know the level that they need to play at,” Griffin said. “Our girls brought it though. We’ve never been that close to them. We know what we can get to, and they know how to play. It’s just a super great team, and we are too. It’s just getting their confidence up and knowing that they can play at the same level as them.”
Valwood jumped out of the gates early with a 6-1 set lead before Coach Griffin used her first timeout of the set. Frederica battled its way back into the first set, eventually tying the set at 10 a piece on an ace by libero Grayson Caine.
From then on, the Falcons locked in and showed their balance as a team, ending the first set on a 15-3 run for a 25-13 win.
In between sets, Griffin saw her team’s energy build as they eased their way into the game.
“It takes us just a second to get started,” Griffin said. “It’s just getting us there and getting us ready to get playing. We do have a slower start but once we are going, we are going.”
In the second set, the Knights went back and forth with the defending state champions as they rallied from a seven-point deficit to take a 20-17 lead after three aces by Ryann Hankey. Unable to hold onto the lead, the Falcons clawed their way back into the game with a 3-0 run to level the score at 20. After a few strong rallies by both sides and exciting plays by both sides, Valwood came through to take the second set 25-22 and push Frederica onto the brink of defeat.
Never looking discouraged, Frederica kept their energy levels strong after a battle-tested second set and brought it into the third set.
Opening the third set with an early lead thanks to service return errors on the Falcons, the Knights united as a team to keep the sweep off the table. The two teams went back and forth in building small leads and exchanging leads through small errors. Valwood had its first match point of the night with a 24-23 lead and before getting set to serve, Griffin called a timeout to regroup her team and freeze the Falcons. Frederica tied the game once again at 25 with a kill by Hankey crosscourt. From then on, the Knights were able to win the third set 27-25 and stop a sweep.
The fourth set started with Valwood earning the first two points after back-to-back service errors on Frederica. Staying poised, the Knights kept a close foot on the Falcons as they were able to tie the set at seven before Valwood went on a strong run to close out the fourth and final set with a 25-12 victory.
Losing 3-1 to the defending champions, Griffin not only wants to see her team come into the game from the start but work on service returns.
“Serve receives,” Griffin said. “The girls know that’s what we are working on, and that’s one thing that we are going to do and keep working on. Serve receive, serve receive, serve receive and get that when we get that one past, we are fine.”
Griffin and her team will look to bounce back tonight when they travel to Brunswick for a matchup with Heritage Christian Academy tonight. This won’t stop the Knights from keeping their third eye on Valwood though.
“There are a lot of games to go,” Griffin said after the loss. “We play (Valwood) one more time. We are going to see what we need to adjust. They are our competition and we have to make moves from there.”