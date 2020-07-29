Frederica Academy fans may actually have an opportunity to momentarily take their eyes off the field this coming season.
Speaking during the 2020 Coastal Pines Technical College Virtual Media Day held by 912 Sports this past Saturday, Knights head coach Brandon Derrick stated that his team would slow the pace down from the breakneck speed the offense has run with in previous seasons.
“I’m not going to be as fast-pace and up-tempo as everyone makes fun of me for being as fast-pace as we were the last couple of years,” Derrick said. “We’re going to be more of a pro-style offense. We’ll probably be in the I a little bit more. We’re going to get under the center — I know that’s a shock, five years, six years we’ve never been under the center, but we’re going to get under center and do a little bit more pro-style offense look.”
The Knights have used a mach-speed offense to generate explosive plays by catching teams out of position. Two years ago, that strategy helped Frederica record program records in points scored (559) and total offense (5,230) en route to a state title.
But due to the graduation of key contributors entering the season, and injuries to during it, the Knights were never able to consistently weaponize its pace.
Now two classes removed from its championship team, Frederica plans to slow things down and grind games out on the ground.
“Some of our biggest strengths this coming year will be our offensive line and defensive lines,” Derrick said. “I return eight guys up front on both sides of the ball, so I think our O-line/D-line will be very good.”
Derrick said he is looking at a 60/40 split favoring the run for the Knights’ offense. Kyle Perez is set to take over duties as Frederica’s workhorse back, and rising freshman Jordan Triplett will likely spell him at running back.
Rising junior Thomas Veal is in line to take over the reigns as the Knights’ starting quarterback after missing much of last season with a broken leg. Frederica doesn’t have much in the way of burners on the outside, but the team features some long receivers that run good routes.
With a little more than 30 players on the roster, the Knights are tasking each of their players to learn two positions on both offense and defense.