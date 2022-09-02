In a game that featured two teams that have gone back and forth, Valwood took another turn on top, defeating Frederica Academy 32-21.
Playing in front of their home crowd for the first time all season, the Knights got on the board first when Sutton Ellis found Sean Mooney in the end zone. Mooney caught the ball over the Valiant’s cornerback to put the team up 7-0.
After a first of many penalties called on Frederica in the game, Valwood received its first of many positive yards on a 4th-and-12 pass interference call. Able to retain possession of the ball, the Valiants needed four plays inside the red zone to score on a three-yard rush by Mills Moorman. Valwood proceeded to miss the extra point.
With both sides turning the ball over on downs, the teams were content to take the game into the locker room after Valwood was sacked on its final play of the half by Gavin Grantham.
Holding a 7-6 lead and receiving the ball to start the second half, Frederica scored on a six-play 66-yard drive with two consecutive big plays when Ellis found Blake Holloway for a 31-yard gain. This left the Valiants’ defense on its toes, allowing Jordan Triplett to carry the ball, bursting through the front seven, and past the secondary for a 29-yard score.
Valwood, hoping to have an answer, proceeded to turn the ball over for the third time of the night when Mooney laid a hit on Worth Kimbro to cause a fumble for Frederica to recover.
Frederica gave the ball right back to Valwood when a miscommunication between Triplett and Holloway, with Triplett tossing the ball to Holloway as he lost yardage.
Valwood made Frederica pay for its mistake when Triston White broke several tackles to burst into the secondary for a 34-yard rush to the 17 of Frederica. As Frederica looked gassed after the play, the Valiants’ Brooks Best found a receiver all alone on the sideline for an easy score. The team converted its 2-point attempt to tie the game at 14.
Being forced to punt on its next drive, Frederica got the ball back when Hayes Carter dropped back into coverage and jumped a route.
On the ensuing play from Valwood’s 41, Ellis connected with a wide-open Kwon Vaughn for an easy score. With the sidelines erupting and head coach Brandon Derrick telling his coordinators what a great call it was, the Knights led 21-14 midway through the third.
From then on, it was all Valwood.
Pinning the Knights to their one-yard line after a booming punt, the Valiants picked up a safety when they pummeled their way through the Knights’ offensive line and brought down Triplett just inside the end zone.
Frederica’s lead dwindled to 21-16.
Following both teams punting, Valwood started its drive in the short field after an error on a punt by Frederica. Only needing 35 yards to score, Valwood used its bell cow in White to pick up the 35-yards and some after penalties were called on the team. Down to a 4th and goal from the one-yard line, Valwood rewarded White with his first of two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
Valwood gained its first lead of the game, leading 24-21 with 6:22 to go in the game.
On the first play of the drive for Frederica, Ellis scrambled his way through the defense, and enough for a first down. However, during the play, the far side judge by Valwood’s sideline blew his whistle and threw a flag. Trying to rule the ball dead, the ref told his crew that Eli Brickman’s blocks on the play weren’t typical blocks as the Knights wideout and his counterpart got handsy.
Frustrated with the calls not only in the game but in all three games of the season, Coach Derrick spent a few minutes talking to the refs about his displeasure with the way the game was being called. As the refs spent a few moments together to discuss what the ruling would be, Coach Derrick brought his team together with 6:11 to go and delivered a message to his team, hoping to break them out of their slump.
The refs ruled that Brickman’s block was unwarranted and gave an unsportsmanlike penalty after going back and forth to each sideline and hearing the arguments. On the next play after, Ellis scrambled out of the pocket and tried to pitch the ball to an intended receiver a few yards in front of him. The refs disagreed and threw a flag for intentional grounding, pushing the Knights from the Valwood 43 a mere play ago to their own 27 after two flags.
Making matters worse on the drive, the next play saw Ellis get picked off by Valwood’s Hayes Perry.
“We thought we had some space and some matchups that we could exploit,” Derrick said about throwing the ball more. “That was the matchups we thought that presented itself tonight to get it out and do some things. It is just game situations stuff right there.
Trying to eat as much clock as possible while holding a 24-21 lead, Valwood picked up big chunks and critical first downs deep inside Frederica’s territory. On a fourth and three, and calling the same play as before, Valwood’s Kyle Beath bounced to the outside and outraced a diving Triplett to pick up the first before being shoved out of bounds by Rico Holmes.
Valwood scored on the next play, with Coach Derrick wanting to get the ball back down 32-21 and hoping for another miracle to play in his favor.
Unfortunately, the magic didn’t follow as the Knights were stopped short of converting on a 4th-and-9 from around midfield as the Valiants played zone coverage in the final drive.
“We’ve got three seniors down, that hurts us upfront and I don’t know what happened to Sean tonight, ill have to find out and see,” Derrick said. “Vic (Riden) is down and of course, Sam (Norris) being out hurt us upfront and not having a lot of rotation and having to play a lot of guys both ways. They have 50 kids and we have 29. Depth becomes an issue. We wasted some opportunities and we had some chances, I thought we played hard, we just didn’t finish the drill at the end. We gotta try and finish the drill and get better.
Seeing his team down, Coach Derrick delivered a message to his team and told them they had two options, to hang their heads or to come back on Labor Day and work to fix their mistakes and get ready for Calvary Day.
“We have a really tough schedule and some really good teams these next four/five games,” Derrick said after the loss. “We are going to have some trying times and the brotherhood is really tight in there. They have to battle for one another and fight for another and do some things. It’s going to be a challenge for us the next couple of weeks and get everybody ready and good to go.
“We have to go back to work as coaches and the kids have to go back to work. We will try to prepare to the best we can to try and beat calvary day and play John Milledge and the plan is to put us in the best situation we can. Hopefully, we can execute, get some big plays, and pull off some upsets down the road.”