Frederica Academy won its second straight game on the road as the Knights defeated Trinity Christian 48-28 and improved to 2-1 in the region.
The Knights got handed a lot of adversity from the Crusaders in the second half but ended up pulling away with a 20 point win. Frederica Academy coach Brandon Derrick said his team’s used to that adversity and answered the call tonight.
“We seem to like it a lot and create it for ourselves at times,” Derrick said. “I thought they did a really good job, and they kept their composure being a lot of things went bad right there at the beginning of the second half. Trinity got back in it, got the momentum, and then our guys worked right back through it and did a good job.”
Adversity happens a lot in football, and this team has been through quite a bit this season, but with a chance to keep this momentum going, Derrick said they find new challenges to overcome this week, and that’s what helps them get better.
“The kids are giving us their maximum effort, and that’s all I can ask,” Derrick said. “They do a great job and give us great effort. You coach them up and coach them as hard as you can and get them prepared. They did a good job. We just made some silly mistakes. Some crazy things happened, and they earned a couple of touchdowns, and we gave a big play on one. I thought the kids did a good job and settled down and played in the fourth quarter and answered the call.”
Frederica’s offense put up 48 points tonight against the Crusaders, and Derrick said his usual guys that made plays ran the offense efficiently, but it was the big men up front that helped them seal the deal.
“The offense moved the ball up and down the field tonight. I thought our offensive line did a really good job up front blocking for them. They kept their composure, they ran the offense and executed it,” Derrick said. “We went for it for fourth down and one with our back on their 29-yard line. Probably the craziest thing I’ve done in my coaching career.
“The kids said we will get it. They had full confidence, and they got it. That’s what you got to have, confidence in your kids, and the kids have confidence in us. We executed it, made the play, and then went right down the field and scored. I just thought our O-line really dominated the last half of the fourth quarter and won the game. We were able to run the ball and control the clock.”
Derrick has full confidence in his team, and when the time came to execute that fourth-down call, they did, and he saw they could do it in their eyes.
“It’s a lot. I knew by looking in their eyes. You just looked in their eyes, and they're like we can do it. They put it on their shoulders and did it. That's a great thing. You just have to believe in your kids. They believe in me, so I believe in them. It’s a belief system. We trust one another. I coach my butt off for them, and they play their butt off for me.”
Frederica travels to John Milledge next Friday and looks to make it three in a row and to go 3-1 in region play. The Knights are currently 3-2 overall and 2-1 in their region.