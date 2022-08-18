Originally slated to host Brookwood, Frederica’s new pavilion isn’t fully ready for fans, prompting the two teams to start the season in Thomasville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Before preparing all week for the Brookwood School, Frederica had two opportunities to get its team ready for game speed as they scrimmaged Savannah Christian and Brantley County.
“Savannah Christian pretty much molly whopped us,” said Frederica head coach Brandon Derrick. “They are really, really good. Brantley, I thought we played a lot better. I thought the first scrimmage we played a little scared and tentative. I thought we played a lot better against Brantley, just turned the ball over three times, and you can’t do that. Especially, when we can’t afford to make many mistakes. But I thought our kids grew up a bit during the Brantley scrimmage. They got a lot better.”
The team was able to get up to the game speed that Coach Derrick needed to see from his team as they get ready for a regular season and a possible deep playoff run in the new GIAA.
“Just playing game speed for us is big,” Derrick said. “That’s what I told the kids, just getting game speed and getting out there and working was really, really big for us. It helped us. I think we have gotten better. I thought we practiced well today. Hopefully, we can turn it over to something good going into this Brookwood game.”
With the two schools having never faced one another, Coach Derrick gave praise to a Warriors program that flipped its 2021 season around just like his program did.
“They kind of got it going over there,” Derrick said. “They started last year 0-5 and then 5-0 in the end and really played well. They just carried it over. I think they will be really, really good. They are one of the top three teams I think in our league. It is going to be a good test for us right off the bat and see where we are out.”
The Warriors are a team led by their upperclassmen, and Coach Derrick is excited to see how his team matches up with an explosive offense that can be dangerous.
“Offensively they run a really good passing game,” Derrick said. “They screen you to death, they are really good at it so we have to be disciplined. A lot of teams try to blitz them and bring heat, and that usually leaves them in trouble. We are going to rye and timely blitz and utilize certain guys on defense that we feel like might be able to get some pressure on that quarterback. He’s about 6-foot-3 and about 210 (pounds) and can sling it all over the place. They have phenomenal skill kids. They’ve got four or five of them that can take it to the house at any play. We’ve got our hands full.”
The Knights will have their hands full, but they will also bring more kids off of the bus compared to their 19 man roster last year that helped push the team into the playoffs.
“We have 30 on the roster and eight hurt right now so we’ve got 22,” Derrick said about his roster. “We have a bunch that are nicked up or beat up. I didn’t figure it would be that many, but we are beat up and we will have 22 dressed out Friday night. It will be a challenge, but here we have been there when we have only had 17 get off the bus. We will go play and give it our best effort and the kids will play their butts off and we will see how the chips fall.”