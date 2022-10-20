Getting a well-rested bye week after a treacherous non-region schedule, the Knights kick off their GIAA AAAA-AAA region play on the road against rival Bulloch Academy at 7:30 p.m. tonight.

Coming out of a non-region schedule at a 2-5 record, Frederica has its eyes set on running the table to claim a region championship and be a threat come postseason time.

