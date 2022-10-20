Getting a well-rested bye week after a treacherous non-region schedule, the Knights kick off their GIAA AAAA-AAA region play on the road against rival Bulloch Academy at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
Coming out of a non-region schedule at a 2-5 record, Frederica has its eyes set on running the table to claim a region championship and be a threat come postseason time.
“It humbles you, that schedule did at the beginning,” said Frederica head coach Brandon Derrick about the non-region slate. “You have to figure out how good you are and also looking at it, we played some really good competition and it prepared us for the best of the best moving forward. For us, going into the region we shouldn’t be surprised by anybody that we play competition-wise. I feel like we have a chance to compete and battle, and go out there and execute. If we do, we have a chance. What it has done is its made a lot of our younger kids grow up fast, and they have learned to do a lot of things that they probably wouldn’t have to had done with some of those other teams.
“They could have had bad techniques but when you play teams like we played, you have to do it right every time or you get beat up and get beat. We have learned a lot of things technique-wise. We have learned they we have to hustle all the time and play with a lot of emotion, and intensity and be physical when we play. I think that has really helped us out. I know when we look at our record and go we are 2-5, maybe that is going to help us down the road. We can finish this thing at 5-5, be the team that we have been looking at, win the region championship, and put ourselves in a good position for the playoffs.”
Coming out of a bye week that Derrick said was pretty beneficial to get most of his players back, the focus is fully on region play.
As they open region play against Bulloch Academy (3-4), a game that is normally labeled under the microscope as Hate Week, Derrick said that the emphasis of that wasn’t really pointed out much.
“I think it’s region business right now,” Derrick said. “We haven’t really spoken a lot about Hate Week. It’s just been focusing on what we have to do, taking care of our business, and being really good at what we do. Get ourselves better and better every week, and I think our kids have done a pretty good job last week and this week. We have thrown a lot at them offensively and defensively, and I thought (Tuesday) at practice we were a little slow offensively early but man they looked good at the end. Defensively, we are doing a lot of different things on defense right now, we aren’t standing around waiting on somebody to attack us, we are going to try and attack them. I thought our kids have done a good job of understanding what we are doing and understanding that we have a team that runs the triple option. So, you have to know all your responsibilities and you better target there and get here fast and tackle well. I thought we have done a lot better at that this week.”
Pointing out the Gators’ offensive style of play, their triple option attack has put up 2,422 rushing yards this season with Bryson Scott putting together 1,030 on 137 carries. Resembling closely to Frederica’s Jordan Triplett of giving him the ball and letting him work, Derrick knows his team will have to work on both sides of the interior to make plays.
“They come off the football offensively and defensively upfront very aggressive,” Derrick said. “They have some pretty good size up inside of them in the interior line. How do we exploit them? We have to stay on blocks and use our front formations to out-flank them at times and put ourselves in good positions. I think we have a pretty good game plan of that going in right now of doing something that is going to put them in bad positions. Unless they can adjust.
“That is probably one of the hardest things to do in our league is to be able to make adjustments on the sideline line because most of the kids that you have on offense play both sides. Making that adjustment between series is pretty difficult, so we got a game plan to keep them off balance. On defense, hopefully, we can out-scheme in some areas and attack them in certain spots where we feel we might a little bit of an advantage.”
Kicking off region play with their bitter rivals, Derrick is fully focused on getting a chance to hoist that region championship once again.
“We hope to be 3-0 at the end of this thing and region camps again,” Derrick said. “That is our goal and it has to start (tonight).”