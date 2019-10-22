Frederica Academy is officially the home of the fastest cross country runners in the region.
The Knights competed in the GISA Region 2-3A meet on Monday in Statesboro, where both the boys and girls teams placed first — automatically qualifying them both to race in the state meet Nov. 2 in Albany.
It is the first time in program history that both Frederica’s boys and girls cross country teams finished first at the region meet.
Frederica’s Ellie Runyan set the pace for the girls as a whole, finishing first overall in a field of 30 with a time of 22:28. Josie Brock (23:05), Katelyn Sitz (24:38), and Josie Leavy (24:30) were also among the Knights’ top finishers, and all four were named to the all-region team at the conclusion of the event.
Merrill Bean, Charlotte Truett, Kate Walbridge, and Virginia Ann Tennant also raced for the Knights and will join their teammates at state.
David Garcia was the top finisher for the Frederica boys with a time of 21:09 on his way to all-region honors, which were also garnered by Andrew Kaminer (21:12), Dylan McHugh (22:01), and William Brock (22:20).
Charlie Runyan, Britton Sullivan, Josh Manning also ran for the Knights, and will do so again at the state meet.