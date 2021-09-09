Frederica Academy (1-1) squares off against a familiar opponent in Tiftarea (1-1) tonight at home.
The two teams have played each other three times in one year’s time and both squads have grown accustomed to what each team throws out on the field.
Head coach Brandon Derrick knows his Knights are in for a good matchup against the Panthers.
“They know that they are a good football team,” Derrick said. “Coach Erik Soliday does a great job. We are going to have to play one of our best games and come out of this thing and win it. They are going to have to make some mistakes and we are going to have to capitalize on them. We are going to have to create some mistakes for them. We don’t need to turn the ball over ourselves and we just need to go out and execute really good.”
In their 47-14 loss to GHSA No. 4 Calvary Day, the Knights failed to hold onto the football in a crucial part of the field.
With the ball on the 1-yard line and ready to punch in the score right before half, the Knights fumbled the ball and the Cavaliers scooped and scored the 101-yard score. A 14 point swing put the Knights down 34-0 heading into the half.
Now, it’s a new week and a fresh week of football for the young Knights. Coach Derrick said his kids will love playing at home.
“Yeah, I think it’s going to be great,” Derrick said of the team being back home in front of the home crowd. “I think our kids love playing at home right now. We have the student body and they will be here and rallying behind them. We know we go the toughest test out of the way.”
As Frederica faces a familiar foe in Tiftarea, coach Derrick knows that his team will need to be ready defensively every snap.
“They got a great running quarterback,” Derrick said of Tiftarea’s offense. “They attack you with eleven on offense. A lot of times if you are a defense and you are only being attacked with 10 (players) if your quarterbacks are not a threat to run the ball you feel a little bit better. You can keep a free safety back there to roam around and make tackles.
“But they are attacking with 11 and it puts pressure on the defense. He does a good job with the ball and without the ball. We have got to be able to stop number two. He does a really good job and he’s a heck of a football player. They do a great job offensively.”
Dylan Harbort is the dual-threat quarterback coach Derrick is referring to. Harbort in two games of play is 15-for-30 for 259 yards, four passing touchdowns, and one interception. On the ground, he has rushed for 287 yards on 36 carries and two touchdowns.
Coach Derrick and his staff have a few keys they feel good about to keep Harbot from doing damage.
“It’s not so much him as we know it,” Derrick said. “The ball is going to go to him every snap. We are going to try and take him away as much as possible but he can throw it, so you have to be ready on the backend in the secondary to cover everything up. We have to do a good job on that and hopefully, we can.”