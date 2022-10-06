FA-Tattnall_008_ed.jpg
Frederica Academy’s Jordan Triplett scores a touchdown against Tattnall Square last week.

 Derrick Davis The Brunswick News

After playing a September stretch of teams that were ranked No. 1 in their respective classifications, the Frederica Knights look to snap a four-game losing streak on homecoming night at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Having implemented a new defensive scheme last week, before Tattnall Square, the Knights (1-5) coaching staff got a full week to simplify the defense to put the players in the right spots to make plays.

