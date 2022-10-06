After playing a September stretch of teams that were ranked No. 1 in their respective classifications, the Frederica Knights look to snap a four-game losing streak on homecoming night at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Having implemented a new defensive scheme last week, before Tattnall Square, the Knights (1-5) coaching staff got a full week to simplify the defense to put the players in the right spots to make plays.
“We looked pretty good Monday and Tuesday,” said Frederica head coach Brandon Derrick. “We have been going full pads and beating each other up, so today was a little bit sluggish, but I think defensive-wise we have simplified some things and have played a lot faster. Hopefully, we are that way Friday night. I feel like we know where we are supposed to be, but we just have to play fast and get there.”
Dealing with the possibility of Hurricane Ian hitting the area, the game against Tattnall Square was moved two days earlier than normal. Not seeing the best results from a shortened week, Derrick still sees the ‘Gauntlet Stretch’ as a positive for a young Knights team.
“We have two sophomores and a couple of freshmen on the field at one time on the offensive line getting reps,” Derrick said. “They are now starting to get more comfortable, and it is starting to become more secondhand nature to them. We have Vic Riden coming back this week and that helps us with some senior leadership up front. Sam Norris is getting healthier and for that, it is really helping us. He went down against Tift, and we lost his presence for four weeks. Now he is back, and he is almost 100 percent. That really helps us on the offensive and defensive line.”
Getting his two senior leaders back on the line will help a Knights offense that has struggled to put points on the board, as they look to boost a 17 points-per-game average and 237 yards back into a powerhouse.
Looking to improve on those numbers, the Knights will have to find ways to not only score more than their average but stop a Crusaders (3-4) offense that is averaging 34.5 points a game.
“They run a lot of option stuff, zone reads, and various options,” Derrick said. “We are going to have to play disciplined football and read keys and get there. Everyone will have to play assignment football. Everybody has to get down the line and do their job, if we don’t do that they will make some big plays. That’s what they do a really good of, they have really good athletes and a really good team. It’s nothing we haven’t faced, we just have to get prepared and do a really good job. We have to prepare and be tough and physical.
“The biggest part is we have to be physical on offense and run the football and pound it at them. Dink and dunk them when we need to, and then hit them a couple of times over the top, but we have to be physical and play fast and get after it. We have not played physical and fast here the last couple of games, but we have played a ton of really good competition and they are really talented too. We better be ready, that’s all I know.”
Robert Toombs, under the direction of Jacob Lord, has improved year by year in the GIAA Region 2-AA to now Region 2-A. In his first season as coach during the COVID-19 season of 2020, Lord went 0-9. Last season he went 2-10 and earned the school’s first region win in over two years. This season the Crusaders are not only 3-4 ,but they are keeping games close and exciting.
“Coach Lord over there has been building it. He has had low numbers for the last couple of years of trying to get it rebuilt and now he has numbers around 25. He has five or six really good skill kids. We have to be ready to go play with them, we are going to have to play one of our best games to come out with a win. We have to play hard and play fast. If we don’t do that, it is going to be a long night for us.”