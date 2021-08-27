Frederica Academy’s 2021 season kicks off tonight at home as they face the Valwood Valiants.
Last year, the teams squared off in the season opener and the Knights were able to make a season-opening statement with a 36-13 win.
Head Coach Brandon Derrick has a lot on his hands this year, replacing 16 seniors from last year’s state runner-up finish.
“This year, a lot of inexperience,” Derrick said of his roster. “(Valwood) probably has more experience, Valwood does. I think they may have had a lot of young kids last year, and they got more experience this year.”
The Knights are replacing all but one of their lineman and are bringing in players who haven’t played high school football before.
In the two scrimmages over the preseason, Coach Derrick was impressed with how his lineman continued to improve through the summer.
“Just getting more and more experience,” Derrick said about the lineman. “They get a little bit better every week. I think for us right now it’s starting to show a little bit. We were able to control the line of scrimmage offensively against Bethesda the other night. That was encouraging. We still got a long way to go, we got to pick up a lot of things and get our guys better and better every week. But I think right now, our offensive and defensive line is really playing pretty good.”
Coach Derrick has stated that this year’s team is different from last year’s team. However, a star was born last year for the Knights.
Sophomore Jordan Triplett shot himself into the highest of notoriety as he was named to the MaxPreps high school freshman All-America first team. Triplett accumulated more than 1,700 total yards and 21 touchdowns in his freshman season.
Now, Triplett will have opposing defenses preparing for the electric back on every play.
“We are going to have to do some different things with him,” Derrick said. “Get him out of the backfield some, motion him around, put him in different spots, different locations. He’s still a guy that likes to carry the football. We got to do some counter plays, we gotta do some play-action stuff, and Thomas Veal has got to be able to run the ball for us to take a little bit of pressure off of him in the backfield,”
“If we can do that and be able to throw it a little bit on the perimeter, move him around and run up inside every now and then and get some big plays, we’ve got an opportunity.”
For the Knights to be successful this year, Coach Derrick wants to make sure his team doesn’t turn the ball over, have penalties and play behind the chains.
“The biggest thing for us in high school football is, don’t beat yourself with penalties and turnovers,” Derrick said. “That’s the big thing we’ve talked about. Don’t turn the ball over and don’t put yourself behind the chains, with penalties. Those are things we gotta do and hopefully, we can do that and have some success.”
As the new season begins, Valwood hasn’t had the opportunity to have a full preseason like their counterparts. They were supposed to open their season against Georgia Christian but that game was postponed until Set. 10.
Coach Derrick and his staff have only been able to see 24 plays on film of their opponents. They do know the Valiants run multiple offenses and a 4-3 defense with two high safeties.
“For them, they run the spread a lot, but they are going to run some power and get by,” Derrick said. “They have got a big offensive line from what I can tell looks to be about 250/260 across the front line.”
Those linemen for Valwood are the players that the Knights are keeping their eyes on as they prepare for the season opener.
“Their offensive line is big, and they do a good job of coming off the ball and we are going to have to stop the run,” coach Derrick said. “If we can stop the run and make them throw the ball, I feel pretty good about it. It’s going to be a challenge for us both offensive and defensive because their offensive line, a lot of their guys, play defensive line. They are playing a lot of guys two ways too like we will be. It will be interesting to see.”
Coach Derrick and the Knights will look to take advantage of Valwood’s postponements and weather delays early in Friday night’s contest.