As Hurricane Ian makes its way towards the southeast, Frederica Academy moved its game with Tattnall Square from its normal Friday game to a Wednesday afternoon game “under the oaks” kicking off at 5 p.m.

Already having their game with Calvary Day canceled because of inclement weather making the field unsafe for a game, Frederica’s athletic department jumped on the chance to move its game with Tattnall Square (2-3).

