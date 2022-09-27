As Hurricane Ian makes its way towards the southeast, Frederica Academy moved its game with Tattnall Square from its normal Friday game to a Wednesday afternoon game “under the oaks” kicking off at 5 p.m.
Already having their game with Calvary Day canceled because of inclement weather making the field unsafe for a game, Frederica’s athletic department jumped on the chance to move its game with Tattnall Square (2-3).
Holding discussions with Athletic Director Carl Nash and Tattnall Square head coach John Abernathy, Frederica’s head coach Brandon Derrick said the decision was to get ahead of the hurricane and make this game happen earlier in the week.
With the game moved from its scheduled Friday night for a matinee game tonight, the Knights (1-4) have a shortened week to prepare for another hard matchup.
“We would love to review the film,” Derrick said of the first thing the team will do after the switch. “We are going to watch film for 25-30 minutes and then we are going to go out and get after it. We have to go fast, there is not a ton of time if we are going to play we have to go out there and get ready so that’s the challenge of a short week.”
This isn’t the first time Derrick has had to prepare on short notice because of a hurricane making its way towards land.
“We have done this one other time,” Derrick said. “That was in 2016 when we had to go to Bulloch when the first Hurricane Matthew. It was a region game and we left on a Wednesday and go play in the middle of the day. We played at 11 o’clock, and we lost 8-7. This one might have a little heads up, but I don’t know. It’s going to be a challenge for us.”
Playing the Brookwood School, John Milledge, and Clinch County, Derrick built this hard schedule to give his team valuable reps for this back stretch of the schedule to build confidence and make a possible playoff run.
“We faced some really good teams with a lot of speed and experience, and they all have a lot of depth,” Derrick said. “Going down this back stretch, it won’t be any different with Tattnall Square, and it ain’t nothing we haven’t seen. I talked to the kids today about playing on Wednesday and they all said ‘Yeah let’s play.’ They are not upset about it or anything. Let’s just go play and do the best we can. I think for us, getting the reps is valuable. Getting our young guys more experience is a big thing for us.”
In its first five games of the season, Tattnall Square is averaging 36 points a game while giving up 34 a game. Seeing the offensive numbers the Trojans put up every game, Derrick knows his team will need to play a well-executed game and capitalize on possible mistakes.
“They are big up front, they have a good running game, and they throw the ball quickly down the field,” Derrick said of Tattnall Square. “They do a lot of things well. We are going to have to be really good. Again, it’s another really good football team for us to have to go against. It will make us better down the road. I think we will have to do a lot of things right, but at the same time, we will have to get them to make some mistakes.
“If they can make some mistakes and we do a lot of things right, we have a chance to be in it. If we make mistakes like we have lately, then they will blow us out. It’s one of those things when you don’t have much depth and are very inexperienced. We will need some good stuff to happen to us early to give our kids some confidence. We haven’t had that a lot this year. One of those things that we need to do. As a coaching staff, we are trying to create some success early on.”