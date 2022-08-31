With construction around the football stadium still occurring, the football game between the Knights (1-1) and the Valwood Falcons (1-0) will go on at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
Originally slated to host the Brookwood School to open the season, the Knights pavilion wasn’t ready thus forcing the team to travel on the road.
Frederica’s head coach Brandon Derrick said his team still has work to do, splitting its road game with a last-minute touchdown to beat Tiftarea, after leading by more than three scores for the entire first half.
“I thought (Monday) was a learning day,” Derrick said. “(Tuesday) I thought we were pretty crisp on offense and defense. We have got a long way to go, we have a few guys injured. I’ve got some guys that are starters that are out. We are nicked up and beat up and we are just going to have to play with the guys we’ve got and get ourselves ready to go. I thought that they have stepped up to get prepared and the kids have done a pretty good job of working on it. Hopefully, they will be ready to go by (tonight). We are a work in progress and we have known that all year.”
Now, the Knights will get an opportunity to play in front of their home fans and not have to get home in the wee hours of the morning.
“I think the kids are excited and the coaches are excited because we get to be here,” Derrick said. “We don’t have to travel. I think our kids have done a pretty good job of traveling. If you were gonna tell me we’re gonna be 1-1, I would have taken it. Here we are, we have a chance to come out and play at home in front of everybody. Hopefully, we can go out and execute.”
Having a younger team that is still trying to figure out its footing, Coach Derrick has preached to his team to stay relaxed and focused as they play at home for the first time.
“Our biggest thing is, to relax and go play, and stay calm,” Derrick said. “Do what you have been coached to, don’t try and do too much, just do your job. That’s our biggest thing, just go play and relax and get it done. Don’t try and do too much. We have been talking to the kids about that because every now and then, they try and do too much. Just do your job and hopefully, we will execute enough to make it happen.”
Frederica opened their last two seasons with a matchup against Valwood. When the two schools went head-to-head in last year’s game, the Knights won 27-6. This year, the Falcons come with depth and experience once they get off the bus on St. Simons.
“They have 45 kids on the roster so they have a good amount of depth,” Derrick said. “They have really good-skill kids, they have a big offensive line. Four of their five offensive linemen returned. So they are a veteran group up front. They do a lot of similar stuff on offense that they did last year. Defensively, (Justin Henderson) was a four-man front against me last year, and he has been going with a three-man front so far. He may come out in a four-man front against us, I don’t know. He didn’t the other night and he’s been in a three-man front against his other two opponents so we will see. It is going to be interesting, I’m not sure what we will get. I know they are going to be chomping at the bit.”
Having played or been scheduled to play one another every year since Coach Derrick took over the Knights program, he said the two schools have somewhat of a rivalry going on.
“When we first started this thing, they were the state champs,” Derrick said. “I think over the years we have had a back-and-forth battle, instead of them dominating us every year. We might win one here or there. It has been a good rivalry and it brought us to where we wanted to get to. We wanted to get to that championship caliber and it got us to that point. I think they are a really good team. To be a championship-caliber team, you have to go out there Friday night and go execute. Hopefully, we can go out there and do that and be competitive and maybe sneak out a win.”