After taking on John Milledge Academy, a team that wrapped up its 41st straight win, Frederica knows it has a long way to go as they take on Class A Region 2-A Division II Clinch County.
“It’s the measuring stick,” Frederica head coach Brandon Derrick said about John Milledge. “Like I said last week, you are going to find out where you are at and where you measure up. We are not close. We have a long way to go, and we have a lot of work to do. Got a lot of young guys in positions with some seniors injured. We know where we got to get to. It’s going to be a process, and it won’t be something that we are going to get done overnight. Got to look down the long term and how are we going to get better each day and get ourselves in a position to get in the playoffs this year and maybe make a run.
“That’s what we are setting out to do. To be able to say ok what do we need to do down the road to get ourselves in a position to win another state championship. Well, that is the standard. You have seen the standard so are you going to rise to that standard? That’s the thing. That’s going to be up to the kids how they go about finishing this season and finishing strong and getting better and having extra reps. The more you win, the more reps you get. We just have to figure out ways to get better.”
The Knights (1-3) are in a similar situation as they were last year. Coach Derrick told his team last year they could have hung their heads and just let the season fly by to focus on this season, but they made a strong second-half statement by going 4-1 and getting back to .500 and into the playoffs.
However, the steep competition Coach Derrick scheduled this season is a little trickier. He is doing this in hopes that his players will become tougher and build to where they want to be, and that’s at the state championship year in and out.
“Tough times makes tough people,” Derrick said. “I think Nick Saban said that the other day. Easy stuff just makes people soft. We have to toughen up all the way around the program, and we have to get better. We are seeing really good teams and we have to get ourselves prepared to play really good teams. We are not only going to play them this year, we are going to play them all next year. We have to figure out how we want to beat them next year too if we can do it. What are we going to do this year to get better, finish strong, and go into the offseason and get better all year long.
“We know where we are at and we have seen the measuring sticks, now how are we going to do it and measure up. Lots of questions to that but I think our kids understand what we have to do and they have to go to work everyday. You don’t get better by not working. Success only comes before the word work in the dictionary. I tell our kids that all the time. You want to be successful, you have to go to work and our kids are going to have to go to work every day. We talked about that this week in practice. Tuesday practice i think was outstanding and todays (Wednesday) was like a roller coaster, up and down. We will see, maybe we will be a little bit better this week.”
Seeing the measuring stick and hoping to build to that level with the looming tough competition, Frederica’s next opponent has the championship pedigree.
Clinch County (4-1) have won four state championship in Class A since the 2010 season and this year the Panthers have put together an offensive force that’s averaging 32 points a game.
“You are going to see a very physical football team,” Derrick said of Clinch. “A very athletic team that runs the ball up inside. They do a lot of things really well. They are a solid program and have been for years. Coach Don Tison and the coaches over there have done an outstanding job. They compete year in and out. That is what we want to get to, we want to compete year in and out. It doesn’t matter who is here, we have to be able to compete. We have to be able to see these guys and they are going to bring a lot of athleticism and they have a lot of size and they run the ball hard downhill. They run a lot of power football, have an athletic quarterback, and their defense is all athletic. They run all over the place. They game tackle and they swarm. We have to be ready to go play.”