Frederica's Sutton Ellis throws a pass to Kwon Vaughn that resulted in a touchdown in the 32-21 loss to Valwood. 

 Sebastian Emanuel/The Brunswick News

After taking on John Milledge Academy, a team that wrapped up its 41st straight win, Frederica knows it has a long way to go as they take on Class A Region 2-A Division II Clinch County.

“It’s the measuring stick,” Frederica head coach Brandon Derrick said about John Milledge. “Like I said last week, you are going to find out where you are at and where you measure up. We are not close. We have a long way to go, and we have a lot of work to do. Got a lot of young guys in positions with some seniors injured. We know where we got to get to. It’s going to be a process, and it won’t be something that we are going to get done overnight. Got to look down the long term and how are we going to get better each day and get ourselves in a position to get in the playoffs this year and maybe make a run.

