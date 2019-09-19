It’s been 308 days and a state championship victory since the Knights last took the field in front of a home crowd.
It will have been 21 days since Frederica Academy (1-2) last played a full four quarters in front of any crowd when it kicks off its home opener against Augusta Prep Day (0-3) today at 7:30 p.m.
Frederica’s last home game was a 60-27 victory over Valwood in the quarterfinal round of the GISA Class 3A playoffs last season. Since, the Knights have beaten Heritage on the road, John Milledge Academy in the championship game at Mercer University, and began their title defense with three straight road games.
Traveling to play Charlton County and Valwood to open this season followed by a home contest against Tiftarea was the plan, but the threat of Hurricane Dorian changed that when the game was canceled as a precaution.
The Knights took to the road again the following week, but they only got in two quarters of play in a 21-0 victory over Bethlehem Christian before the game was called due to weather.
Frederica head coach Brandon Derrick is a bit concerned with his team’s conditioning, having not played a full game in three weeks, but the time off has also been a tremendous aid in providing the battered Knights an opportunity to rest up.
“It bought us a little time getting some guys healthy, things like that,” Derrick said. “That does bother me a little bit, the conditioning aspect, but we’ve got some guys back that are a lot healthier that we have been.”
For the first time this season, Frederica is likely to be the healthier team going into a matchup as Augusta Prep is on the opposite end of the spectrum in team health.
The Cavaliers enter the contest beat up and missing some injured players, which will make an already tough task in keeping up with the Knights even more difficult. Augusta Prep has been outscored 108-7 through three games, and now it’ll have to content with a Frederica program that hung up 44 points on it in the last meeting.
The Knights’ defense has been their strength early in the season, and the Cavaliers should make for a test of the unit’s preparation and focus.
“They’re well coached, a really well-disciplined team,” Derrick said of Augusta Prep. “They’re going to try to run the ball a lot. They go with a little two-tight end set, and they run a weird offense.
“That’s always something you try to prepare your kids for. We prepare for the spread much easier than we prepare for weird offenses because we practice against it all the time.”
Offensively, Frederica is still looking to click and begin putting up the large point totals of a year ago after the losses of quarterback Jaylin Simpson and skill players Ja’Shawn Sheffield, Isaiah Jackson, and Patrick Brunson.
In order to make that happen, Derrick feels his team needs to block better than they have the last few games and be physical on the perimeter. Playing in a familiar home atmosphere should also help freshman quarterback Tyler Devlin settle in, although at this point, the Knights may have grown accustomed to the travel.
“We think we may just get on those small buses and ride around town for two hours,” Derrick said. “But I think the kids have handled it well, traveling. I think for us, it is an exciting thing. The school is ready to have a home game. I think they’re excited just as much as we are.
“For us, the preparation doesn’t change Monday through Thursday. It’s just when you have to get on that bus, take off, and get ready to go play on the road that changes.”