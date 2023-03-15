The Frederica Academy girls golf team set a program milestone Monday, finishing first at the FA Invitational at Osprey Cove in St. Mary’s.
Frederica’s girls shot 188 to place atop the leaderboard in the division thanks to a round of 92 from Parker Jules and a career-best 96 from Addie Seban. Margaret Gandy also competed for the Lady Knights, shooting a 109.
“It was a good experience for the girls, and they brought home the trophy, which is always nice,” said Frederica head coach Tom Willis.
Rivers Academy finished first of 17 teams on the boys’ side with a score of 275, followed by Brookwood’s 291, and Frederica Academy in third at 299.
Playing without top player Jackson Byrd, who was away competing in a national tournament, Frederica was led by Thomas Sams, who shot a 70 to finish just four strokes off of low medalist Joseph Canitano of Rivers Academy.
“(Sams) had seven birdies, for on the back, to shoot 37-33 and lead the Knights for the tournament,” Willis said. “I am really impressed with how strong he has come on this year. We needed someone to step up, and he is doing it; hitting it well, putting well, and he’s very confident right now.”
Despite the early showers that doused the event, Aarnav Nath and Lance Reid also put forth strong rounds for the Knights — both shooting 75.
“Aarnav was steady all day, staying right around 1 over for most of the day before making a couple bogeys coming in,” Willis said. “He had a good previous tournament too, shooting 70, so he is starting to come into form.
“Lance was having somewhat of a rough time on the back, but he finished big with an eagle at the 18th to set a new personal FA varsity record.”
Willis also spoke highly of the round by Edward Stephens, who recovered from some early blips to finish the round at a season-low 78. Campbell Williams shot a 79, Charlie Suddath finished at 80, Travis Cavalier shot 82, and Robert Stephens rounded out Frederica’s golfers at 95.
The Glynn Academy boys program were among the teams in the field at the FA Invitational, but it wasn’t the best outing from the team, which was paced by Shep Davenport’s round of 76.
“We went off first, and it rained the whole front nine on us,” Glynn head coach Mike Ziton. “And I’m not talking just a little drizzle, it rained pretty good on us. It was sloppy, but there’s no excuse. Everybody’s got to play in it.”
Frederica Academy competes in a match against Camden today at Retreat, and the program will hold its annual alumni match 2 p.m. Sunday at the Brunswick Country Club.