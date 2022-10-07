The Frederica Academy Knights got back to their winning ways with a 42-35 win that left fans from both sides on the edge of their seats until the very end.

Finally playing someone their size, the Knights (2-5) were able to showcase their offensive skills with the likes of Jordan Triplett eclipsing over 300 yards rushing and Rico Holmes adding three jet sweep touchdowns to keep the scoreboard rolling seven points at a time.

