The Frederica Academy Knights got back to their winning ways with a 42-35 win that left fans from both sides on the edge of their seats until the very end.
Finally playing someone their size, the Knights (2-5) were able to showcase their offensive skills with the likes of Jordan Triplett eclipsing over 300 yards rushing and Rico Holmes adding three jet sweep touchdowns to keep the scoreboard rolling seven points at a time.
But it was a defensive stand to start the fourth quarter that edged Frederica in the right direction. On Robert Toombs’ (3-5) fourth play, quarterback JT Stanley dropped back to pass as he had done a handful of times. In the back of many Knights supporters’ minds, the thought was ‘Oh no he is going to find someone for a touchdown isn’t he.’
Launching a ball into double coverage, Stanley’s intended target Jashaun Powell, who had two touchdowns on the night, was outmuscled by Frederica’s Sutton Ellis as the two came down with the ball.
Ripping away with the ball, the kid who never played defense until he stepped on the field as a Knight came down with the difference maker.
“I thought Sutton’s interception was really big down here,” said Frederica Academy head coach Brandon Derrick. “That swung every bit of it because it was 35-28 and we busted a big one and made it 42. I thought that was huge, Sutton picking off that pass right there. I thought our defense held right there at the end and we made some plays when we had to and we had some good plays and some not-so-good plays. In the end, the kids battled hard and all you can do is be proud of a win and take an ugly win any day over a pretty loss.
Ellis’s interception not only gave the Knights the ball, but as Coach Derrick alluded to it, the offense put forth a sucker punching blow.
Trusting their workhorse of Triplett to carry the team to victory with his emphatic ball skill, Triplett bounced back from a two-yard loss and took the next carry 64-yards before being pushed out of bounds at the two-yard line.
On the following carry, the junior tailback took the snap from the wildcat formation and barreled his way into the pay dirt for the sixth and final touchdown of the game for the Knights.
“It’s got to be,” Coach Derrick said about needing a Jordan Triplett game. “I told him earlier in the week that I need 250 yards plus running and whatever we can get him passing. He needed to do that and it was a good game for him. Our O-Line did a pretty good job and they were staying on some blocks and running some people off the ball.”
However, the Crusaders never backed down as they continued to run their option formation that gave fits to a Knights defense that rarely got off the field.
“Defensively, I thought we had some breakdowns on some of our assignments and gave up some stuff,” Coach Derrick said. “But, its hard to defend the options at times. They got a lot of of athletes, their quarterback can run, their two running backs can run and they have two good skill guys on the outside. They only have three seniors so they are going to be really good next year. They got a chance to make some noise and might win their region.”
Trailing 42-28, Robert Toombs marched down the field in six plays as Stanley went untouched in the end zone on a designed quarterback keeper on a read option play.
Deciding to boot the ball down the field and hope the Crusaders’ defense could make a key stop, the Knights possessed the ball from their 30-yard line with 5:04 left in the game.
This meant Derrick and his staff would not only keep the ball on the ground every play, but Triplett would touch the ball in some way, shape or form.
After his third consecutive carry that not only moved the chains but kept the clock moving, Coach Derrick was yelling to his star tailback to not only run over his defenders but to stay in bounds.
With every second tickling by and the Crusaders burning timeouts in hopes of possessing the all one last time to potentially tie the game, the Knights found themselves in a fourth-and-inches and 49.5 seconds left on the clock.
Only needing a yard to essentially end the game right then and there, Triplett took the carry and was quickly met by a swarm of Crusaders defenders at the line for the lone turnover of the game for the Knights.
Oh no, were the Knights about to cough away the game in the final minute?
Robert Toombs completed a pass in bounds, thus burning its final timeout of the game with 33.1 seconds and needing 60 yards to tie the game.
Second-and-two, incomplete.
Third-and-two, Stanley finds Powell for a seven-yard catch and run to put the team close to midfield.
Lining up to the line quickly, Stanley faked a spike and tried to go down the sidelines to find his number one receiver in single coverage with Blake Holloway, but he under threw the pass.
Seven point three seconds remained on the clock and the Knights defense wasn’t about to let the game slip away.
Playing prevent defense with his top skill guys 20 yards downfield, Frederica’s defensive line brought pivotal pressure to make Stanley evade the pocket and ran towards the sidelines.
Extending his arm to convert the first down, Stanley went out of bounds as the game clock expired and the horn sounded.
Taking the win in any way possible, Frederica held on to not only break its losing streak at four games, but earning an extra day off from Coach Derrick to enjoy the extended Fall Break.
“Its real big for us,” Coach Derrick said of the bye week. “To rest and get everybody healthy, I think it is really big. We will get back on Tuesday and get a little breather and three days off and they get to come back in on Tuesday and get ready for Bulloch.”