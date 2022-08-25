Coming off a 41-12 defeat at the Brookwood School that didn’t see the game kickoff until after 10 p.m, and eventually called before the half due to weather, the Frederica Academy Knights (0-1) look for their first win of the season against the Tiftarea Panthers at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Before even getting off the bus to take on an 0-1 Tiftarea team, the Knights spent all week on correcting their mistakes.
“When you’re young and inexperienced, you have to learn from your mistakes,” said Frederica Academy head coach Brandon Derrick. “A lot of things are being repeated that we see in film and we are still making the same mistakes on the field. Coaches are saying, ‘Hey didn’t we talk about that in film, we gotta fix this, it is getting repetitive.’ We can’t continue to make those same mistakes. We have got a lot of freshmen, we played six freshmen Friday night, and we are going to end playing five or six (tonight).
“We have some sophomores that haven’t played a ton, so we’ve got a lot of inexperience out there, and we can’t make mistakes over and over again. We have to get them correct and learn from them, and we have to get better. That is hard to do with young kids — they are new to this, and the speed of the game is tremendously fast for them. They are trying to catch, and they are giving us the best effort that they can. Sometimes they go the wrong way and do the wrong thing, but they are trying to give us the best effort.”
One of the biggest areas the coaching staff has spent this week is working on the offensive line. Coach Derrick spent the Brookwood game rotating players on the offensive line to find a group that could work together. He knows his offensive line won’t be the biggest or the strongest, but he wants them to clean up their mistakes from the loss.
“When you are young, we are just rolling them in and trying to create competition at practice,” Derrick said. “I think the O-Line has spent a good hour and a half of individual time this week working on everything that you can work on. Blocking technique, to pull steps, to pass block. You name it, we have been doing it. They have had a ton of work and I bet that they are tired of hearing the same things over and over again. But you have got to and we have to get back to the fundamentals, and if we can be really good at the fundamentals, we have got a chance to be better than what we were Friday night.”
One player who will return into an important role is junior cornerback Blake Holloway. Holloway nursed an injury that kept him on the sidelines with Rico Holmes also injured.
“That is huge for us on one side,” Derrick said. “Blake does a good job on one side of the field, and he has always been that guy. We started him as a freshman on the backside and locked everyone down. He has played that one spot and he will be there tonight and hopefully, he stays healthy during the game. Rico is still limping a little bit but he is going to try and play. But I think Colt Howes and Rashon Jackson got a little more reps and a better understanding of what’s going on. Hopefully, we will be a little healthier at the cornerback positions and the secondary will play a little bit better.”
Frederica turns its focus to an opponent they have become familiar with over the past few years. The two schools played each other early last season on St. Simons with the Panthers winning 29-7. Frederica was prepared to exact revenge on Tiftarea in the quarterfinals of the GISA Region 2-AAA before the game was canceled due to COVID.
Being familiar with one another, Coach Derrick said Tiftarea’s Erik Soliday runs a “50/50” offense. This year, the Panthers will have a new quarterback after Dylan Harbort graduated.
“(Landon) Crossing does a good job, he is a senior,” Derrick said. “He has been behind Harbort, he was his backup and he played wide receiver last year. He was a great runner and an outstanding running quarterback and Coach Soliday is going to play to his strengths, and he has a guy who can throw and run it. He is going to try and keep us off balance by throwing and running. He does a good job of his playing calling and personnel. He tries to out-formation you in some stuff, and we have spent a lot of work this week trying to make sure we are lined up in the right spots. Getting everything checked, getting our guys on top of things, and making plays. I think we have done a pretty good job, the kids seem to have a good grasp of it. You never know, stranger things happen on Friday nights.”
With both teams coming into the game looking to grab their first win of the season, Coach Derrick said the game will come down to controlling the football and having less penalties.
“The team that doesn’t turn it over and the team that makes the least amount of mistakes and the least amount of penalties probably has the best chance to win it,” Derrick said. “It is going to be tough going into Chula, it always is tough to go to Tiftarea. You always feel like you are behind 14 points before you ever get off the bus. They have a great home-field advantage and we going to go over there and overcome it. We can’t have penalties and we can’t make turnovers as we have in the scrimmage and this past game. If we can make turnovers and take care of penalties, we have a good chance of being in the game.”