Fred-Brook

Frederica’s Jordan Triplett makes a tackle early in the teams game against the Brookwood School.

 Provided Photo/Sam Norris

Coming off a 41-12 defeat at the Brookwood School that didn’t see the game kickoff until after 10 p.m, and eventually called before the half due to weather, the Frederica Academy Knights (0-1) look for their first win of the season against the Tiftarea Panthers at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Before even getting off the bus to take on an 0-1 Tiftarea team, the Knights spent all week on correcting their mistakes.

More from this section