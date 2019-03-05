Frederica Academy’s golf team traveled to Valdosta on Monday and came away with a second-place finish in a three-way match.
Playing at Kinderlou Forest golf course, Frederica Academy shot a 334 to finish a stroke ahead of third-place finisher Valwood. Brookwood won the match with a 295 on the day.
Brookwood’s Sam Barrett was the low medalist with a 70, while Roy Boyd led Frederica with a 79.
Ryan McHugh shot an 81 for the Knights, Michel Tindle shot 85, and Ramie Shingler finished with an 89.
Edward Stephens and James Cruikshank also participated for Frederica and shot a 94 and 101 respectively.
“I was fearing a let down at Kinderlou after our great play the last two weeks,” Knights coach Tom Willis said in a statement. “None of our players have seen the course before and we were missing our No. 2 player Cason Cavalier, who was out with the flu. So things didn't go well and we were beaten pretty handily.”
Kinderlou Forest was the former host of the Web.com's South Georgia Classic, and it made for a difficult challenge for the competitors.
Some of the Knights were able to grind out solid outings, but it was more of a struggle for others.
“Roy's short game saved him as he missed a lot of greens but had good up and downs to save pars,” Willis said. “He made a great up and down with a 12-footer for par at the last hole to keep it in the 70s. Ryan really struggled on the front and was 6-over through seven holes, but he figured it out and shot a respectable 38 on the back. Ryan and Michael Tindle both had a lot of three-putts and couldn't figure out the greens.
“Overall, it was not a good day, but that happens in golf. I was impressed with Brookwood. They have a super team and will almost certainly be the favorites at state. We're going to have to bear down and really practice to give them a fight.”
The Knights will see Brookwood again in short order when they host the Frederica Invitational at Jekyll on Monday.
Frederica will practice today at the Lodge ahead of a nine-hole match Thursday against Camden at Retreat. The Knights will host their Alumni vs. Players match Saturday at the Brunswick Country Club.