Fresh off a runner-up finish at the GISA Class 3A State golf championships, the Knights traveled to Aiken, South Carolina to compete in The Southern Cross at The Palmetto Golf Club.
Head coach Kevin Roberts took freshmen Jack Roberts and Jackson Byrd, sophomore Aarnav Nath and eighth-grader Campbell Williams to play the par-71 course.
“Experience and course knowledge are very important,” Roberts said. “However, that’s no guarantee that you will play well. You have to be precise in all areas of the game to play well out here.”
Finishing the first day in third place at 13 over, five shots off from first place and two shots from second, Roberts said he was happy with the team’s performance.
“We got good production out of Jack and Jackson,” Roberts said. “Arnie and Cam struggled somewhat, but that was to be expected. Not because their game doesn’t fit, but when you play this course for the first time, it’s very difficult to maneuver around and score.”
Jack Roberts played in the No. 1 post for the Knights, shooting a 1-over par, after playing the majority of his round around the even mark.
Back-to-back bogeys on the final two holes left a sting for Roberts, saying it wasn’t the way he wanted to finish but he felt he played solid.
Byrd locked in on the final six holes, making an eagle on 14 and a birdie on 17 to finish his round at 2-over par.
“The eagle on 14 turned my round, and the birdie on 17 helped,” Byrd said. “On 18, I stuck a wedge to about 5 feet, but it snapped at the cup and I had to settle for a par. I was happy I was able to get it back to a respectable score.”
First timers Nath and Williams struggled on their first 18 holes of The Palmetto Golf Club, with Roberts saying the complex greens will win every time if you aren’t careful.
Before the start of the second day of golf, Roberts told his team he liked where they were sitting on the leaderboard and if things played out right with sub 80s across the board, they could win The Southern Cross.
Williams had a better performance during his second round on the course, cutting down on mistakes and shooting a respectable 81. For Williams, he said he felt better striking the ball during day one than day two.
“Today, I was able to score better because I knew where to miss the ball,” Williams said about his day two round. ”I wasn’t happy after my first round, but I bounced back and had a contributing score on Day 2, so that was cool.”
The bright spot for the Knights came from Byrd, after he made the turn at 3 over. Birding three of the next six holes, Byrd cemented himself at 1 over with three holes to go. A bogey on the 16th and two consecutive pars to end his 36-hole tournament at 4 over, Byrd finished tied for sixth with All Tournament Team honors.
Out of 90 individuals, Roberts also grabbed a top 15 finish with a T14 at 9 over, giving Frederica two top 15 finishers and a sixth place team finish at The Southern Cross.
“The season was a success,” Roberts said after the conclusion of Frederica’s golf season. “Despite not winning state this year, in my first season as head coach, we were able to win The Low Country Invitational and The Camden Classic. We won our region easily, and then went to States and placed runner up. We placed 3rd at The Palmetto in Myrtle Beach. Despite not placing as well as we would have liked in several tournaments this year, we have a great team.
“It’s competitive day in and day out, and that will help us get better and better each year. I’m excited to see what next year brings. It’s hard to predict the future, but as of now, we have a 4 year window where we should be highly competitive each year. The sky’s the limit with this group. It’s going to be some exciting years ahead as a Knight.”