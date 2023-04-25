The Frederica Academy boys golf team finished in third at the state tournament held at the Glen Arven course in Thomasville, with a score of 298.

Placing third out of 18 schools, the Knights were nine shots back of the state winners Rivers Academy (289), and six shots back of runners-up Brookwood (292).

