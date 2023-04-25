The Frederica Academy boys golf team finished in third at the state tournament held at the Glen Arven course in Thomasville, with a score of 298.
Placing third out of 18 schools, the Knights were nine shots back of the state winners Rivers Academy (289), and six shots back of runners-up Brookwood (292).
Although the group finished short of the goal of reclaiming the state title, the Knights saw Jackson Byrd win the low medalist award as he shot 5-under, two shots better than Joseph Catiano from Rivers Academy.
Frederica coach Tom Willis broke down Byrd’s record-breaking round as he set the new school record with a scoring average of 69.6.
“Jackson had a super outing,” Willis said. “He shot 1 under on the front after birdies on 5 and 8 but a bogey on 9. He birdied the par 5 11th, hitting it in two and two putting, and then drove the 300-yard par 4 12th with a 3 wood to just a foot from the hole. He said it was one of the best shots he’s ever hit. He parred the 13th and 14th, and then hit a lob wedge right next to the pin on 15 to go 5 under. After a par on 16, he was plugged in the lip of the bunker on 17 and had a super up and down there to save par. On the par 5 18th, he was just in front of the green and hit a good chip to 5 feet, but his putt broke a little more than he had read and he just caught the lower edge of the hole and missed it.
“Still, it was good enough for the win and sets a record for the lowest score in a state tournament by a Knight. He finishes the season with a 69.6 scoring average, breaking the previous season record of 70.9 held by Sarut Vongchaisit, who just finished up his college career with Ole Miss. It was a great ending to a super season by Jackson.”
As Byrd shot a tournament-low 67, teammates Thomas Sams and Aarnav Nath shot in the 70’s with Willis pointing out Sams becoming a solid No. 2 for the group being Byrd.
“Thomas Sams also had a good day,” Willis said. “He got to 1 under early with a birdie on the par 5 4th after going just over the green in two and getting up and down. He bogeyed the par 4 6th but came right back with a birdie on the par 5 7th. He got it to 2 under par when he birdied the 12th with a 15-footer, but had a couple of bogeys on 13 and 15 coming in. It was a great round for Thomas and he just missed making the All-State Team by 1 shot. Thomas has had a great year for us, carrying a 75.0 average and really stepping up his game from last year to be a solid #2 man for this team.”
As for Nath, Willis said that his good practice round earned him the last spot in state as he won the qualifier. Shooting a 39 on the front nine and a 38 on the back, Willis said Nath stayed out of trouble as he eliminated the big numbers that had hurt him recently.
The No. 4 and 5 golfers for Frederica, Campbell Williams (82) and Travis Cavalier (90) struggled but it wasn’t without productive seasons that had highlights throughout the year.
“Campbell has been in the middle of a swing change and he hasn’t been able to get comfortable with it, and Travis had some swing issues as well that just creeped up on him this weekend,” Willis said. “Although it was rough for them yesterday, they both had productive seasons and had a lot of good highlights this year.”
Finishing third in the state tournament, Willis believes that one good score would have brought back the title to St. Simons. And for him, the future is bright.
“This young team has everyone returning next year as well as some middle schoolers coming up and at least one new golfer coming in from out of town,” Willis said. “I know we will be a strong contender for state next year as these guys grow and improve their games. I really want to thank our wonderful parents for all of the help and support they have given us this year, and Sea Island for allowing us to practice and play matches on their beautiful courses throughout the season. Our success is due in large part to the generosity of our community, and we are very lucky to have such great support.”