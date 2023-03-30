The more things change with the Frederica Academy girls tennis team, the more they stay the same.
Frederica’s girls are the reigning back-to-back GIAA Class 3A state champions, and despite graduating four all-state members from those title teams, the Lady Knights are right in contention for the three-peat.
The team proved its might Tuesday when it handily dispatched two-time state runner-up Westminster of Augusta 4-1 to complete an undefeated run through a newly aligned region.
“We ended up being undefeated again, which was a big deal losing (Merrill Been) and (Kate Walbridge), my No. 1 and 2 last year coming into the season,” said Frederica tennis coach Brian Wyrick. “I did gain three eighth-graders this year that are all in the starting lineup, so that’s been a nice addition.”
Along with Been and Walbridge, Frederica also graduated doubles team of Rebecca Tiller and Rebekah Brooks from its first championship team in the GIAA’s highest classification, leaving Emily Wyrick and Marvy Driggers as the lone remaining members of the consecutive championship winners.
Diggers played doubles for Frederica’s title teams, but against Westminster, she scored a win in singles competition — defeating Bria Rae Bentley 6-1, 6-2 at line No. 3 — and Ava Wyrick topped Ella Carr 6-4, 7-5 at No. 2.
Ali Brown-Winans, who played No. 3 singles for Frederica last year, completed the sweep of the singles lines with a come-from-behind 6-7, 6-2, 1-0 win over Jenna Oremus at No. 1. Though Frederica has experimented with its lineups throughout the season, having yet to run the same lineup twice, one consistent has been Brown-Winans at the top.
“She’s been a rock for us, and has been undefeated in singles again this year,” Brian Wyrick said. “She’s going to be the favorite to win region singles as well.”
The Frederica girls’ lone blemish of the match was a 6-2, 6-2 loss by Maggie Kaselak and Elyse Erwin to Sophie Rice and Brianna Baughman at No. 1 doubles, but flexing the team’s depth, the duo of Lily Najawicz and Ella Barker rolled to a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Julia Finch and Caroline Tisdale at No. 2 doubles.
So far it’s been smooth sailing for the Frederica girls as they transition from one championship class to another hopeful, and the head coach credited much of the continued success to the work of the middle schoolers.
“I’m lucky that my eighth-graders, and one of them is my daughter as well, are girls I know, and they’ve done some travel tennis together, so they have some familiarity with each other,” Brian Wyrick said. “But a lot of them have never really played a ton of doubles, and they didn’t really think they liked doubles. Kind of shaking all of that out and just really building trust with one another has really been a big part of that.”
The Frederica Academy boys entered the season in a similar position looking to replace a number of graduates that competed at the state tournament last season.
It has been a tougher road for the boys, who dropped their match against Westminster 5-0 with defaults at No. 2 doubles and No. 3 singles.
Playing at No. 1 singles, Whitmarsh Tennant fell 6-4, 6-3 against Radar Ketterman, and Trey Walbridge dropped his match at No. 2 singles 6-4, 6-2 to Jack Perry. Frederica’s duo of Jack Tronolone and Nik Reinshagen also lost a 6-4, 6-4 match against Baynham Phail and Eli McLean.
“On the other side, the boys losing everybody from last year has been really tough,” said Brian Wyrick. “I still have Trey and Whitmarsh, they’ve played very solid, and I have a couple eighth graders on that team as well, but it’s just tough. The eighth-graders are still pretty new, and they’re taking it really serious, but there’s nothing you can do about lack of experience.”
Next up, Frederica Academy will host the region tournament at College of Coastal Georgia on April 10. The GIAA state individual tournament is schedule for April 17-18 at Berry College in Rome, and the team tournament is set for April 25 in Macon.