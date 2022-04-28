The GISA Class 3A girls team state championship is staying at Frederica Academy.
After capturing the program’s first state title in the league’s highest classification a year ago, the Knights repeated as champions Wednesday at the John Drew Smith Tennis Center in Macon.
For the second consecutive year, the finals came down to a duel between Frederica Academy and Westminster of Augusta, and once again, the Knights rallied back from a a first-set loss in the decisive match to pull out the victory.
This time, the title came down to No. 2 singles, where Kate Walbridge dropped a tightly contested set while wearing down her opponent in the process.
“I could tell the other girl was definitely laboring, and Kate still looked fresh,” said Frederica head coach Brian Wyrick. “Kate really just gets a ton of balls back, she’s in good shape, you have to really be ready to pack a lunch when you play her.
“When she lost a set, she was a little disappointed to lose it, but I said, ‘Listen, it’s like boxing. You have to hit some body blows, and over time, it will pay off.’ She just came back. It was 2-2, she was down a set, and like last year, we came back last year, and it was sort of the same thing. You saw the tide turn.”
While the championship match provided some dramatics, the Knights mostly cruised through the first two rounds of tournament play Tuesday.
Wyrick has long maintained his belief that Frederica’s roster has three of the best singles players in the GISA in Walbridge, Merrill Been and Ali Brown-Winans, which would make the program hard to beat in the team tournament where a team needs to win three of five matches to advance.
Cruising through a quarterfinals matchup against Westfield helped Frederica preserve its greatest advantage.
“It was nice because I knew we’d rely on our singles players heavily,” Wyrick said. “I was hoping they would have easy matches, and fortunately the Westfield matches were.”
The semifinals would present a stiffer challenge for the Knights. Been has been a near automatic point for Frederica at No. 1 singles through much of her career as a four-time Region 2-3A champion, but her rare defeats over the past two seasons have come at the hands of Holy Spirit’s Erin McGrath, the back-to-back girls Class 3A individual champion.
McGrath eliminated Been in the individual semifinals a year ago, and she won again in a rematch for the state championship last week, so it would be difficult for Frederica to count on sweeping the singles points against Holy Spirit.
Fortunately, the Knights wouldn’t have to.
“I knew how tough that was going to be, and I knew we needed a doubles win,” Wyrick said. “With our doubles being really young still — all year I could always rely on my singles, so that was the one I was really the most nervous about…
“But our doubles came through when we needed them to.”
The duo of Marvy Driggers and Emily Wyrick and the tandem of Oleta Kate Mitchell and Maggie Kaselak each earned wins in straight sets, combining with Walbridge’s victory at No. 2 singles to send Frederica back to the finals.
The relatively brief matches by the doubles teams and Walbridge also helped preserve Been and Brown-Winans, who were still engaged in their respective matches when their teammates sealed the win.
“Going into the finals, the singles were pretty fresh actually,” Wyrick said.
That proved to be crucial against Westminster. With plenty left in her tank, Been made quick work of her opponent at No. 1 singles before Frederica would fall down 2-1 with losses at both doubles lines. But with Brown-Winans comfortably leading her match, the Knights would soon knot the score at 2-2 as all eyes descended on Walbridge.
After falling in the opening set, Walbridge fought back, winning the second set 6-3 before taking the third 6-1 and igniting the celebration for a program that spent six years in Class 3A without a state title before winning two straight.
“I knew that we had a shot, but it always takes some luck to win,” Wyrick said. “Even one is a big deal, and to repeat is a huge deal. I think what it showed is our Nos. 1 and 2 have been solid this year — as they’ve been since eighth grade. I’m just very happy for them because they have put in the work and been there every step.”
Been and Walbridge have both been crucial in spearheading the Knights’ elite run.
Since the two joined the team as eighth-graders, the Frederica Academy girls have made four appearances in the state tournament and won two titles despite the cancellation of the 2020 season.
“It’s really unfair that Merrill has been so good that she’s sort of under the radar,” Wyrick said. “She’s the one I don’t have to worry about because she just wins. It’s like I don’t have to coach her through things because she just does so well. Kate is just solid. She just figures it out. When you have two players like that, it’s a big deal.”